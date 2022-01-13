The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato Loyola scored the last 16 points, knocking off undefeated Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 84-67 in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
Kolton Kunz had 33 points and seven assists, and Lawson Godfrey added 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Simon Morgan scored 12 points.
Loyola (10-2) plays at Lester Prairie on Tuesday.
Mankato West 58, Marshall 50: Louis Magers scored 17 points as the Scarlets won a nonconference home game.
Mekhi Collins added 14 points, and Cornell Ayers scored 11.
West (9-2) hosts Owatonna on Tuesday.
Mankato East 106, Albert Lea 40: B.J. Omot had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference win at home.
Jalen Hayes had 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Puolrah Gong and Giles Lancaster each scored 12 points.
East (7-4) hosts Byron on Tuesday.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67: Cole Thompson scored 19 points for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference loss at home.
Ben Pearson added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for MVL.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 88, Alden-Conger 39: The Knights led 50-25 at halftime of the Valley Conference game.
Drew Dahl led LCWM with 20 points, and Zack Wells scored 15.
St. Clair 66, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 45: Derrick Zeldenrust finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks for the Cyclones in a Valley Conference home victory.
Brandon Meng had 23 points and five assists for the Cyclones.
St. Clair (8-4) will host Waseca on Saturday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 55, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 45: Landon Dimler scored 22 points as the Bulldogs prevailed in a Gopher Conference game at Janesville.
Memphis James added 19 points.
JWP (6-4, 3-2 in Gopher) plays Saturday at Maple River.
New Ulm 78, St. Peter 68: Zander Fischer scored 20 points for New Ulm, which won the Big South Conference game at home.
Jimmy Osborne scored 15 points, while Chuck Osborne and Colton Benson each scored 14.
Bennett Olson led the Saints with 22 points.
Blue Earth Area 69, St. James Area 65: Ashton Lloyd scored 26 points as the Bucs escaped with a Big South win.
Austin Skaden added 17 points, and Gabriel Torres scored 13.
Hayden Jones led the Saints with 33 points, and Bennett Flohrs scored 17.
St. James Area plays at Winona Cotter on Saturday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64, Tri-City United 46: Porter Peterson led the Panthers with 31 points in the nonconference win.
Daxter Lee added 15 points, and Tyrone Wilson scored 12.
NRHEG (5-4) plays Monday at Maple River.
Le Sueur-Henderson 87, Medford 69: Grant Adams scored 36 points for the Giants in a nonconference victory.
Gage Bishop added 20 points, while Dylan Kahlow scored 12 and Nathan Gregersen scored 10.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 51, Marshall 38: The Scarlets led 17-2 and rolled to a nonconference win at Marshall.
Lani Schoper had 18 points, four rebounds and five steals, and Annika Younge had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Teresa Kiewiet scored 12 points, and Livi Downs scored 10.
West (9-3) plays at Owatonna on Tuesday.
Mankato East 54, Albert Lea 51: Lexi Karge had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars in a Big Nine road victory in overtime.
Peyton Stevermer added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Cougars, and Kenzie Schweim had 15 points and five rebounds.
East (10-2, 9-1 in Big Nine) will host Owatonna Saturday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62: Abbie Riederer had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Tomahawk Conference road victory.
Kaylee Hunter added 14 points, and Ella Schlei grabbed nine rebounds.
Rachel Kottke scored 32 points for BLHS.
MVL (11-2) plays Monday at Waseca.
Heron Lake/Okabena/Fulda 72, Madelia 40: Victoria Hemmingson scored 15 points to lead Madelia in a nonconference loss.
St. Clair 79, Nicollet 64: Brooklin Hinze scored 28 points, and Kayli Hinze had 20 points as St. Clair won the Valley Conference game at Nicollet.
Stephanie Cink scored 14 points and Tori Ward had 12 points.
For Nicollet, Marah Hulke had 17 points and six rebounds, and Hayley Selby added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Hatti Hansen scored 14 points.
Nicollet (6-7) plays Tuesday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44, Sibley East 39: Claire Adams scored 13 points as the Bulldogs grabbed a nonconference win at home.
Katie Olson and Faith Olson added 10 points.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 6, Rochester Mayo 0: Ava Tibodeau finished with two goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
Kailey Newton finished with a goal and two assists, while Ashley Fischer, Brielle Newton and Sophie Steindl also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 53-19. Anna Rader got the shutout.
Albert Lea 6, Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola girls 4: Eliana Rickbiel finished with two goals for the Scarlets in the Big Nine home loss.
Trinity Jackson and Caitlin Hvinden also scored for West.
Wrestling
Mankato East splits: The Cougars split a Big Nine Conference triangular, defeating Winona 72-3 and losing to Faribault 38-36.
Jackson Buboltz (106), Cael Willaert (160), Brian Thilges (170), Brady Hoffner (182), Nathan Drumm (195) and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) were double winners for East.
Westfield 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 15: The Grizzlies dropped a pair of nonconference matches, falling 57-15 to Westfield and 60-22 to Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland.
Against Westfield, Gavin Krause posted an 11-8 decision at 138 for the Grizzlies.
Jack Cahill (160) and Keegan Kuball (285) won by fall against GMLOS, and Carson Petry (120) earned a 14-2 major decision.
Swimming
Rochester Mayo 93, Mankato West 75: Sullivan Jacobs won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.45 for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference loss at the Minnesota State pool.
West also won the 4x400 freestyle relay as Ethan Bartell, Ephraim Staley, Leif Petricka and Jason Taylor finished in 3:37.58.
