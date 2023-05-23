The Free Press
MANKATO — T.J. O’Malley had two RBIs to lead Mankato Loyola past Mountain Lake Area 7-3 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday at ISG Field.
Mason Stoffel was the winning pitcher. Jake Sizer had two hits and scored two runs.
Loyola opens the Section 2A tournament Thursday against Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at ISG Field.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Le Sueur-Henderson 5: Jackson Born had four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs as the Knights won a nonconference game at Le Sueur.
Drew Dahl added three hits and two RBIs, and Jack Brockman had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ethan Wiens had two hits.
LCWM hosts Blooming Prairie in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs Thursday.
Softball
Cleveland 11, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 3: Cassie Connor had three hits, including a home run, as the Clippers won in the opening round of the Section 2A playoffs at home.
Hailey Plonsky gave up five hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Harley Connor and Sophie Shouler both had three hits, and Laci Hollerich was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Greta Hahn had two hits.
Cleveland plays another home game Thursday.
Sleepy Eye 9, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 4: Ashlyn Rodewald had two doubles and two RBIs in the Chargers’ Section 2A loss at Sleepy Eye.
Sophie Dalueg was 2 for 4 with one RBI.
Martin County West 13, Madelia 3, 6 innings: Abby Jacobs had the only hit for Madelia in the Section 2A loss.
Madelia ends the season at 4-16.
Nicollet 6, Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 3: Sam Kettner had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Raiders in a Section 2A victory.
Leah Bode had two hits and one RBI, Tori Adams had two hits, and Morgan Arndt had an RBI.
Emma Drill pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs with two strikeouts.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 12, St. Clair/Loyola 0, 5 innings: The Knights scored nine runs in the second inning of a Section 2AA playoff game at Lake Crystal.
Avery Voges didn’t give up a hit in four innings, striking out seven. Nettie Parsons pitched the final inning to finish the shutout.
The Knights had only four hits but drew 12 walks.
LCWM plays Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday at Henderson.
Lacrosse
Mankato 19, Owatonna 7: Kolten McGregor set a team record with seven goals as Mankato won the Big Nine Conference win at Owatonna.
McGregor also brake the single-season scoring record with 37.
Gage Schmidt added five goals, and Andrew Sorbo and Owen Essay each scored three goals. Gavin Villagomez scored a goal, and Aaron Kamm made four assists.
Jackson Stensrud made 12 saves.
Mankato (9-3) hosts Farmington on Wednesday in the final regular-season game.
