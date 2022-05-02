The Free Press
MANKATO — Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Mankato Loyola defeated Nicollet 9-1 in a Valley Conference baseball game Monday at ISG Field.
Jaxon Libby was the winning pitcher, striking out six.
Jake Eichers had two hits, including an inside-the-park homer, and Christian Thueninck had two hits and scored a run for the Crusaders.
Loyola (4-2) plays at Martin County West on Tuesday.
Mankato East 10, Albert Lea 1: Logan Swalve was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Cougars won a Big Nine Conference game on the road.
Dylan Kopesky and Nicholas Werk both had two hits and an RBI. Riston Wojcik pitched three scoreless innings and gave up one hit with four strikeouts. Carson Graves and Cael Willaert finished the game.
East (4-3, 2-3 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Austin.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11, Cleveland 6: Kelton Erler pitched five innings, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts as the Bulldogs won a nonconference game.
Nolan Morsching was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
JWP plays a doubleheader at Waterville on Tuesday, facing New Ulm Cathedral and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Maple River 11, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1, 5 innings: Lucas Doering was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Minnesota Lake.
Skyler Jenkins was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Ethan Evenson had two hits and two RBIs.
Boden Simon pitched four innings to get the win, allowing one earned run and striking out 9.
Maple River (5-2) plays at home against Medford on Thursday.
Softball
Mankato West 13, Jordan 3, 5 innings: Lani Schoper and Breck Carlson each homered as the Scarlets won a nonconference game at the West field.
Schoper and Abbi Stierlen each had four RBIs, and Lauryn Douglas had three hits. Douglas was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.
West is 10-0, 6-0 in Big Nine.
Maple River 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Julia Langworthy struck out 12 in a complete game as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Madison Ward had two hits and an RBI, and Addison Frank and Kelsey Jaeger each had an RBI.
Hannah Bruns had two hits for the Bucs, and Rylee Pelant had a hit and RBI.
Maple River (3-7, 2-4) plays Thursday at Medford. WEM (4-1, 3-1) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 13, Madelia 10: Ashlynn Sweet and Lauryn Grev each drove in two runs in the Blackhawks’ Valley Conference loss at home.
Malia Schwanke had three hits.
Madelia (4-7, 1-3) plays a doubleheader with Martin County West on Tuesday at home.
Nicollet sweeps Sibley East: Samantha Kettner hit a three-run homer as the Raiders won 15-0 in four innings of a nonconference doubleheader at home.
Hayley Selby had three hits and two RBIs, and Brooklyn Bode had three hits. Selby pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Nicollet won 18-0 in four innings in the second game. Morgan Arndt and Leah Bode each had a home run and five 5 RBIs.
Marah Hulke pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Wabasso 7, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 5: Wabasso scored six runs in the top of the sixth to win the Tomahawk Conference game.
Becca Kuck had three hits and four RBIs for MVL. Sam Dalueg had two hits, including a double.
Mountain Lake Area 9, Cleveland 3: Two errors led to five runs in the third inning as the Clippers lost the nonconference game at Mountain Lake.
Emily Kern was 2 for 3 with a home run, and she pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Cleveland was limited to five hits.
Cleveland (5-6) plays at Nicollet on Tuesday.
Golf
Jordan boys tournament: Mankato East had a pair of top-five finishes at the five-team meet, held at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Carter Dean placed fourth at 78, with Isaac Brennan fifth at 80. East finished fourth at 358.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Logan Thell took third at 76, and Steven Dimmel was 10th at 89. JWP was third at 355.
Jordan girls tournament: Mankato East shot 382 and finished sixth at the tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Faribault 325, Owatonna 353, Mankato West boys 362: Landon Pedersen led the Scarlets with an 84 at a Big Nine triangular at Faribault.
Julian Bhardwaj shot 89 for the Scarlets.
West plays Tuesday at Austin.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys 197, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 233: Ben Pearson shot a 44 and was medalist in the Tomahawk Conference dual at Winthrop.
Braden Kock added a 48 for MVL.
MVL’s Abbie Riederer was the girls medalist with a 47.
Big South East girls: Adrianna Bixby was the medalist with an 87 in the meet at Shoreland Country Club.
Fairmont won at 364, followed by St. Peter at 379, Blue Earth Area at 403, Waseca at 410, New Ulm at 420 and Jackson County Central at 450.
St. Peter’s Audra Bixby shot 93.
The Saints play at Fairmont on Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Mankato girls 11, Rochester Mayo 6: Alaina Spaude and Elise Rykhus each had three goals and an assist in Mankato’s Big Nine victory at Dakota Meadows.
Annelise Winch had two goals and an assist, and Sophie Steindl scored twice. Daevya Gagnon also had a goal.
Jesse Eykyn made 10 saves.
Mankato (3-2) hosts Northfield on Wednesday.
Mankato boys 10, Rochester Mayo 8: Gavin Villagomez, Gage Schmidt, Andrew Sorbo and Braeden Steiert each scored two goals as Mankato won a Big Nine game at Rochester.
The game was tied at 6 after three quarters.
Brock Leider and Parker Anthony each scored one goal for Mankato. Quintin Steindl and Owen Essay each had two assists.
Boys tennis
Mankato West 6, St. Peter 1: Des Johnson and Parker Keenan won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles in the Scarlets’ nonconference victory.
West’s Sebastian Hoehn won 6-2, 7-6 (6) at No. 4 singles.
Marty Anderson won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for St. Peter.
Mankato East 7, New Ulm 0: The No. 2 doubles team of Logan Talle and Guillaume Bibbee won 7-5, 6-6 (5-7), 10-8 in the Cougars’ nonconference win at the East courts.
Nolan Wendland and Adler Johnson won 6-6 (7-4), 4-6, 11-9 at No. 3 doubles.
Alex Morgan won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Rochester Lourdes 7, Waseca 0: No. 3-rated Lourdes won each match in straight sets for a nonconference victory at Rochester.
The closest singles match came at No. 4, where Henry Huttemier lost 6-1, 6-2.
At No.3 doubles, Jenaro Delgado and Otto Schoenrock lost 7-5, 6-2.
Waseca (3-3) plays at New Ulm on Tuesday.
