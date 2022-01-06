The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato Loyola scored 40 points in the second half and pulled away from Madelia, winning 60-42 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
Madelia led 22-20 at halftime.
Kolton Kunz led the Crusaders with 17 points and four assists, and Lawson Godfrey added 15 points and seven rebounds. Simon Morgan scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds.
For Madelia Josiah DeMaris led the way with 16 points. Ja’Sean Glover had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Loyola (8-2) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday.
Madelia (2-2) will host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Tuesday.
Mankato West 80, Albert Lea 49: Louis Magers scored 21 points as the Scarlets prevailed in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
Cornell Ayers, Aidan Corbett and Mekhi Collins each added 12 points.
West (7-1, 6-0 in Big Nine) plays Saturday against Stewartville in a Breakdown Series game at Kasson-Mantorville.
Martin County West 70, Nicollet 40: Nicollet scored just 12 points in the first half of the Valley loss to undefeated Martin County West at Nicollet.
Conner Martens led the Raiders with 17 points.
Nicollet (4-5) plays Monday against Tri-City United at Montgomery.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 40: Zack Wells scored 19 points for the Knights in a Valley win.
Drew Dahl added 12 points.
Adam Heckman led the Jaguars with 17 points.
Kasson-Mantorville 76, New Ulm 73, OT: James Osborne scored 22 points for New Ulm in a nonconference home loss.
Charlie Osborne added 20 points, and Colton Benson scored 18 for the Eagles.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 60, Albert Lea 44: Lani Schoper had 25 points and six rebounds as the Scarlets claimed a Big Nine win on the road.
Annika Younge added eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots, and Teresa Kiewiet had 17 points and six rebounds.
West (7-2, 6-2) hosts Jordan on Saturday.
Mankato East 36, Rochester John Marshall 31: Lexi Karge had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a Big Nine victory at Rochester.
Mackenzie Schweim added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ellie Edberg grabbed 11 rebounds.
East (6-2, 6-1) plays Marshall on Saturday at the East gym.
Maple River 61, Le Sueur-Henderson 31: The Eagles led 27-8 at halftime of the nonconference road game.
Claire McGregor led Maple River with 20 points and seven steals, and Lexi Thomas scored 10 points.
Maple River (6-3) plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 27, Hope Academy 21: Maddie Huiras finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders in the nonconference road game.
Loyola (3-4) will host Sibley East on Monday.
Gymnastics
West wins: Mankato West’s McKenna Schreiber won the all-around competition with a score of 35.500 at a five-team meet at Rochester.
The Scarlets won the team competition with 139.375. Mankato East finished second at 130.550.
Schreiber won the vault (9.375) and bars (8.775). The Scarlets’ Zoey Hermel won the floor exercise (9.475).
For East, Ella Turner won the beam (9.200).
Wrestling
East triangular: Mankato East dropped a couple duals at the East gym, falling 52-18 to Northfield and 55-16 to St. Peter.
Elliot Betz (132) and Luke Scholtes (138) had victories against Northfield. Jackson Stensrud (106) started the St. Peter dual with a pin, and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) finished with a pin.
Boys hockey
Mankato West boys 5, Faribault 4: Hunter Rigdon finished with two goals and two assists for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference victory at All Seasons Arena.
Brady Hatkin, Gage Schmidt and Wes Johnson also scored for West.
Shots on goal favored the Scarlets 30-22.
West plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
