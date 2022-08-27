The Free Press
MANKATO — Derick Vivas Montoya scored for the Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys soccer team in a 3-0 home win over Tri-City United Saturday.
Parker Jensen and Emanuel Montiel also scored for the Crusaders.
Eric Zamora made three saves in goal to get the shutout.
The Crusaders (1-1) play Tuesday at Marshall.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 9, Tri-City United 0: Ava Davis scored three goals for the Crusaders in the road victory.
Fernanda Zapeda, Lili Ruhland and Jaylee Ely each scored two goals for the Crusaders. Sophie Nachreiner finished with two assists.
Mankato East girls 3, Winona 0: Ella Huettl scored two goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road win.
Sophia Barnacle also scored for the Cougars, with the assist going to Amber Reuter. Ava Tibodeau assisted on each of Huettl’s goals.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 12-7. Izzy Schott made seven saves to get the shutout.
The Cougars (2-0) host Delano Tuesday.
Mankato West boys 3, Red Wing 0: Hunter Rigdon scored two goals for the Scarlets in a Big Nine home win.
Parker Keenan also scored for West. Ryan Rooney, Owen Essay and Leo DeMars each had assists.
Eric Eckhart made five saves to get the shutout in goal for the Scarlets.
Winona 2, Mankato East boys 0: The Cougars fell in the Big Nine home game despite outshooting Winona 14-7.
Owen Quist made five saves in goal for East.
The Cougars (1-1) play Tuesday at Southwest Christian.
Mankato West girls 7, Red Wing 2: Aubrey Makela and Julia Schumacher each finished with a goal and two assists for the Scarlets in a Big Nine road win.
Sydney Shain finished with two goals and an assist for West, and Olivia Downs had a goal and an assist. Haley Hagen and Sophia Post also scored.
Romo Smith made four saves in goal, and Anne Schill made three saves.
The Scarlets (2-0) host New Prague Tuesday.
St. Peter girls 4, New Ulm 0: Adrianna Bixby finished with two goals and two assists in the Saints’ victory.
Grace Dlouhy also scored two goals in the win.
Shots favored St. Peter 15-7.
The Saints play Tuesday at Worthington.
St. Peter boys 3, New Ulm 2: Ben Brownfield and Brennan Shaver each scored for the Eagles in the loss.
Ethan Goff made 10 saves for New Ulm.
Mound Westonka 5, Waseca girls 3: Thyme Lang scored a pair of goals for Waseca in the home loss.
Addison Wiesele also scored for the Bluejays.
Cross Country
Ron Kretsch Invitational: The Mankato East boys and girls cross country teams each won their respective meets.
In the girls meet, Lauren Henkels finished third with a time of 12:42, and Addison Peed was fifth (12:56). The girls finished with a total team time of 1:35.40.
On the boys side, Isaiah Anderson finished second (10:04.4), while Luke Scholtes took third (10:32.2). Nick Brauer finished fifth at 10:41.5. The boys team time was 1:16.11
Swimming
Hutchinson Invitational: Mankato West’s Lucy Vogt won the 50-meter freestyle at 24.89, and was also part of the Scarlets’ victorious 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.
West’s Anna Kapsner took the 1-meter dive at 159.85.
For Mankato East, Jayne Satre won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.82.
The Scarlets placed third in the meet with 382 points, while the Cougars were fourth at 358.5.
Tennis
Waseca wins two: Cece Huttemier won both her matches at No. 2 singles, as Waseca beat Faribault 7-0 and Stewartville 4-3.
The Bluejays’ Takya Schoenrock won both her singles matches at No. 4.
Waseca’s No. 2 doubles team of Miranda Breck and Maddy Benson won each of their matches, as did the No. 3 team of Paige Dufault and Lauren Drexler.
