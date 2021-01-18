The Free Press
FARIBAULT — Mankato Loyola started the game with a 14-0 run and defeated Faribault Bethlehem Academy 73-45 in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday.
Logan Carlson led the Crusaders with 23 points. Lawson Godfrey added 17 points and six rebounds, Kolton Kunz scored 14 points, and Simon Morgan had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Brady Strodtman scored 22 points for BA.
Loyola (1-1) plays at Nicollet on Thursday.
Maple River 71, Hayfield 51: The Eagles led by just one point at halftime before pulling away for the Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Mason Schirmer had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Ethan Fischer had 14 points and 11 boards. Ethan McGregor made four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Teien Murphy had 11 points.
Ethan Slauthhaug scored 27 for Hayfield.
Maple River (2-0, 2-0 in Gopher) plays Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday at Waterville.
Blue Earth Area 66, Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 51: Cameron Anderson and Braden Gudahl each scored 18 points as the Bucs won a nonconference game on the road.
Matt Heckman and Cael Jaskulske each scored 15 for the Jaguars (1-1).
BEA (2-0) plays at New Ulm on Friday.
Fairmont 73, Jackson County Central 50: Tanner Rosch scored 18 points, and Jacob Crissinger added 15 as the Cardinals opened the season with a Big South Conference win.
Gavin Junkermeier added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Zach Jorgensen had 12 points and eight assists.
Fairmont plays Friday at home against St. James Area.
Tri-City United 77, Le Sueur-Henderson 58: TCU made 13 3-pointers to win the Minnesota River Conference game at Le Sueur.
Gage Bishop led LSH with 17 points.
LSH (1-1) plays at Belle Plaine on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Hayfield 60, Maple River 38: Claire McGregor scored 16 points in the Eagles’ Gopher loss at Hayfield.
Maple River (1-1, 1-1) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.
Southwest Christian 73, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 28: Brooke Naas and Anika Fast each scored seven points in the Wolverines’ loss.
MLAC (1-1) plays today at home against Adrian.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 49, Tri-City United 37: Faith Nielsen scored 14 for the Panthers in a nonconference game at Montgomery.
Jessica Dull led TCU with 12 points.
Wrestling
United South Central sweeps: The Rebels swept Medford 48-36 and St. Clair/Loyola 42-27 in a nonconference triangular at Wells.
Ethan Elvebak and Micah Hamson (160) both won two matches by fall.
For St. Clair/Loyola, Simon Kruse (106) and Lucas Vaughan (138) each won by fall, and Eli Kruse won a 2-0 decision.
The Rebels compete Thursday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Wells.
