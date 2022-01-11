The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Simon Morgan led the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team with 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-52 overtime victory over St. Clair in a Valley Conference game Tuesday.
Lawson Godfrey had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders, while Kolton Kunz scored 14 points.
Derrick Zeldenrust led the Cyclones with 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Mason Ward added 10 points and three steals.
Loyola (9-2) will host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Thursday. St. Clair (7-4) will host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 87, Nicollet 47: Conner Martens led the Raiders with 24 points in the Valley road loss.
Cody Strunk added nine points for the Raiders, and Jeffery Volby scored five points.
Miles Flack led LCWM with 20 points.
Nicollet plays Friday at Madelia.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: Landon Dimler scored 22 points for the Bulldogs in their Gopher Conference road loss.
Memphis James added 11 points for JWP.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2 in Gopher) play Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 84, Medford 58: Daxter Lee led the Panthers with 20 points in the Gopher home win.
Tyrone Wilson had 18 points for NRHEG, and Jack Olson scored 12.
The Panthers (4-4) play Thursday at Tri-City United.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, Sleepy Eye 54: Garrett Parker finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Chargers in the Tomahawk Conference home win.
Ben Pearson added 10 points for MVL, and Ty Sexton had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Chargers won the rebounding battle 53-28.
Le Sueur-Henderson 65, Sibley East 50: Gage Bishop scored 19 points, and Nathan Gregerson scored 17 points as the Giants claimed a Minnesota River Conference win.
Grant Adams chipped in 11 points for LSH.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 71, Tri-City United 31: Kayli Hinze scored 30 points for the Cyclones in the nonconference road win.
Brooklin Hinze added 24 points for St. Clair, and Steph Cink had 12 points.
The Cyclones (8-4) play Thursday at Nicollet.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59, Sleepy Eye 48: Abbie Riederer led the Chargers with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in the Tomahawk road win.
Kaylee Hunter scored 14 for MVL, while Sam Dalueg added 15 rebounds.
Kadence Hesse led Sleepy Eye with 20 points.
MVL (10-2) plays at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Friday.
New Ulm 60, Waseca 51: The Eagles won the Big South road contest.
No stats were available for this game.
Medford 74, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 68: Sidney Schultz had 22 points and seven rebounds in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference loss.
Halle Schultz had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Faith Nielsen added eight points and nine rebounds.
NRHEG (10-3, 5-1) plays Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38: Kylie LaFrance led the Bucs with 17 points in the Gopher Conference road win.
Alayna Atherton had 10 points and 19 rebounds, while Claire Bohlen finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 11, Rochester Century 0: Jess Eykyn finished with four goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road victory.
McKenzie Keller had three goals and one assist for East, and Brielle Newton added one goal and four assists.
Ava Tibodeau, Sydney Wang and Emmy Schulz also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 37-11. Anna Rader and Jordan Thomas combined for the shutout.
Mankato East boys 2, Dodge County 1: Shae Gavin scored the overtime winner for the Cougars in the nonconference road win.
Aiden Prochaska also scored for the Cougars.
East plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Wrestling
Maple River triangular: Mankato West’s Damian Riewe claimed the 100th victory of his career as the Scarlets went 1-2, defeating St. Clair/Loyola 54-24 and losing 63-17 to Maple River/United South Central and 32-30 to Medford.
Riewe (160 pounds) had a decision and technical fall. He also received a forfeit.
Isaac Murray (195) went 3-0 with three pins, and Trenton Fontaine (285) went 2-0 with a forfeit, with both victories coming by fall.
Skiing
Mankato Invitational: East/Loyola scored 189 points to win the boys meet at Mount Kato.
Brenden Steinbach took second with a combined time of 43.98, with teammate Ethan Stenzel in third at 44.2.
West took second with 180 points in the six-team meet, with Leo Demars placing first in 40.11.
For the girls, West’s Brynn Bohlke took first in 46.95.
East/Loyola was led by Kira Neeb, who finished fourth in 48.54.
Girls team scores were not available.
