MANKATO — Sammy Kann had seven kills, four blocks, 22 assists and three ace serves as Mankato Loyola defeated Lester Prairie 15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 15-8 in a nonconference match Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
Gabby Bemmels made 22 assists, and Olivia Templin had 13 kills and three ace serves. Aryah Zuehlke served five aces.
Mankato West 3, Rochester Century 0: Brooklyn Geerdes collected 25 assists in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference win at the West gym.
Scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-23.
Maleah Grunts made 11 kills, and Ella Olson had seven kills and four ace serves. Allison Banse had 16 digs, and Addi Kuiper added five kills and four blocks.
Girls tennis
Rochester Century 5, Mankato East/Loyola 2: Mylie Gleason and Brynja Flitter won a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles in the Cougars’ Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Gleason and Flitter won 7-5, 3-6, 12-10. Sam Williams won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
East/Loyola plays at Prior Lake on Monday.
St. James Area loses twice: Keyana Haler won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles in the Saints’ 4-3 nonconference loss to Chanhassen at St. James.
Lily Ciske won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, and Ellie Anderson and Alivia Romsdahl won 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.
The Saints also lost 4-3 to Hutchinson, with Haler winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 and Ciske winning 6-0, 6-1.
Romsdahl and Anderson also won again, prevailing 6-2, 6-2.
Waseca loses twice: Waseca dropped a pair of nonconference matches at Farmington, falling 5-2 to Farmington and 6-1 to Jordan.
Against Farmington, Addie Pfeifer won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Vivian Mader won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Paige Dufault and Mader won 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles for Waseca’s only win against Jordan.
Waseca (3-2) will host Stewartville and Faribault on Saturday.
