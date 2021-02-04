The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato Loyola used a quick burst midway through the second half to open a lead and defeated Cleveland 66-57 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola led 29-9 late in the first half, but the Clippers scored the final 11 points before the break. Cleveland got within 35-34 with 11 minutes to play before Loyola answered with a 12-2 run to finish strong.
Lawson Godfrey led the Crusaders with 18 points, and Logan Carlson scored 15. Urban Casteel had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Ben Holden led Cleveland with 16 points, while Elijah Sullivan scored 15 points and Eric Rohlfing had 14 points.
Loyola (6-1) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday. Cleveland (5-1) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Saturday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 65, Martin County West 56: Drew Dahl led the Knights with 19 points in the Valley Conference home victory.
Michael Matteson scored 16 for the Knights, while Zack Wells had 10 points.
Immanuel 71, Valley 33: Jaxon Libby led the Trojans with 25 points in Christian Athletic League win.
Austin Hanel added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Immanuel.
Girls basketball Immanuel Lutheran 44, Valley Christian 40: Aubree Kranz finished with 24 points and five rebounds for the Trojans in the Christian Athletic League road win.
Hailey Maass had eight points, and Amber Casto finished with four points and six rebounds.
Immanuel plays at South Metro Saturday.
Wrestling
Mankato East 48, St. Clair/Loyola 30: Luke Scholtes (126 pounds), Cael Willaert (160) and Brady Hoffner (220) each won by fall as the Cougars claimed the nonconference victory at the East gym.
East (5-7) competes Tuesday against Northfield and Rochester John Marshall at Northfield.
West loses twice: Gannon Rosenfeld (220) won by fall twice for the Scarlets in a triangular at Belle Plaine.
West fell 61-9 to Scott West and 63-15 to Minnetonka.
Joshua Allen also won twice for the Scarlets.
