MANKATO — Matthew Gartner allowed five hits with 15 strikeouts, helping Mankato Loyola win the Valley Conference baseball championship with a 4-1 win over Cleveland at ISG Field on Thursday.
Gartner threw 103 pitches, with 78 strikes.
Lawson Godfrey had an RBI double to highlight Loyola’s four-run sixth inning, which erased a 1-0 deficit.
Carter Dylla was 2 for 3 for the Clippers.
Loyola plays Tuesday against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Fairfax.
Mankato West 8, Red Wing 0: Zander Dittbenner pitched six strong innings, allowing four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts, in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference road win.
Jacob Maes had three hits, and Ryan Haley hit a solo home run.
West (15-1) plays a doubleheader Monday at Owatonna.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 15, St. Clair 3, 5 innings: Jack Morsching went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs for the Bulldogs in the Valley road victory.
Karson Lindsey finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored for JWP, and Blake Cowdin was the winning pitcher.
Brandon Miller finished 2 for 4 for the Cyclones.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 7, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6, 8 innings: Zack Wells had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights in the nonconference home loss.
Michale McCue added two hits, and Carter Swanson and Jackson Born each had an RBI.
United South Central 8, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 5: Ian Crawford surrendered only one earned run over seven innings for the Rebels as they won the Gopher Conference game.
Bryce Sonnek and Colten Quade each had hits for USC (8-6). Sonnek had an RBI.
Softball
Mankato East 8, Rochester Century 0: Maddie Glogowski and Sydney Jacobs each finished with three hits for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference victory at Rochester.
Destiny Reasner was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Madi Mangulis had a hit and two RBIs. Mangulis was the winning pitcher.
East (15-3) will host Rockford on Monday.
Mankato West 15, Red Wing 0, 4 innings: Abbi Stierlen pitched a no-hitter and collected five RBIs as the Scarlets won a Big Nine home game.
Breck Carlson hit a three-run homer, and Carly Nelson drove in two runs.
West (14-2) plays at Northfield on Friday.
Maple River 6, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3: Julia Langworthy pitched a complete game, striking out eight, as the Eagles picked up a Gopher Conference victory.
Lexi Thomas had two hits and an RBI, and Gabby Drews, Elyse Steffen and Ava Hermanson each had an RBI.
Wabasso 10, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Haley Ditch had two of the Chargers’ three hits in the Tomahawk Conference loss.
One of Ditch’s hits was a double. MacKenna Dressel had the other hit.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Madelia 1: Abby Tarrent had 15 strikeouts in the Bulldogs’ Valley Conference win at Janesville.
Lexi Dahlberg had a hit and RBI for JWP. Lilli Cahill added a triple, and Allie Olson doubled.
Nicollet 13, St. Clair/Loyola 0, 4 innings: Hayley Selby pitched a two-hitter, walking one and striking out seven, in Nicollet’s Valley victory.
Marah Hulke was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Brook Gohr had a double.
Le Sueur-Henderson sweeps: Halle Bemmels and Olivia Fritz each hit home runs as the Giants swept Pipestone Area at Henderson.
In the opener, an 8-0 win, Chloe Brandt pitched a one-hitter. Bemmels homered, and Brandt and Zoe Thomsen each had two hits.
The Giants fell behind 10-0 before scoring 10 runs in the third inning of a 16-10 victory. Olivia Fritz had four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Bemmels had three hits. Brandy was the winning pitcher in relief, going 5 2/3 innings.
Tennis
St. James Area 4, Worthington 3: Caleb Rivera won the No. 1 singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to help the Saints win the Big South Conference match.
Brennan Kern also won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, James Gutierrez and Rudolfo Arreola won 6-3, 6-1, and Juan Castaneda and Adan Rodriguez won 7-5, 6-4.
Golf
Gopher Conference boys: Faribault Bethlehem Academy won the conference meet with a score of 338 at Waseca’s Lakeside Golf Club.
United South Central was second at 344, followed by Blooming Prairie at 354, Hayfield at 363, Maple River at 367 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 466.
The medalist was Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson with an 18-hole score of 75. Kadyn Neubauer led USC with an 80, good for fourth place.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys 165, Alden-Conger 186: Logan Thell shot the low score of the day at 36 as the Bulldogs won the dual meet at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
Steven Dimmel was runner-up at 40.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls 207, Alden-Conger 264: Kirsten Thell was the medalist at 43 in a Valley match at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
Taylor Rinehart added a 48 for the Bulldogs.
Lacrosse
Northfield 9, Mankato boys 7: Joe Burns finished with two goals and an assist for Mankato in a Big Nine loss at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Braydon Steiert finished with a goal and an assist, and Brock Leider had a goal and six ground ball recoveries.
Ben Davis made 32 saves.
Mankato (7-4) plays Monday at Waconia.
Mankato girls 10, Northfield 5: Annelise Winch finished with four goals and two assists in the Big Nine road victory.
Alaina Spaude scored two goals, while Elise Rykhus had a goal and two assists. Gracie Bowman, Lexi Johnson and Zoe Weir also scored.
Taylor Gasswint finished with eight saves.
Mankato (8-4, 8-2 in Big Nine) hosts Waconia on Monday.
