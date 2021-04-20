MANKATO — Matthew Gartner allowed one hit over five innings as Mankato Loyola defeated Martin County West 10-0 in a Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at ISG Field.
Caleb Fogal had three hits and three RBIs, and Lawson Godfrey had two hits, including a two-run double. Jake Sizer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Loyola (3-0) plays at Nicollet on Thursday.
Albert Lea 3, Mankato East 0: The Cougars' Ben Sanza broke up Blake Ulbe's no-hitter in the seventh inning in East's Big Nine road loss.
Hunter Milow started on the mound for Cougars and surrendered one earned run over three innings.
East plays Thursday at Northfield.
Cleveland 11, St. Clair 4: Carter Dylla had two hits and two runs scored to lead Cleveland to a Valley win at St. Clair.
Dylla was also the winning pitcher, giving up two earned runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Jackson Meyer was 2 for 4 and scored twice.
For St. Clair, Jack Klinder was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brandon Miller had two RBIs.
St. Clair (2-1) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday.
Mankato West 11, St. Peter 0: The Scarlets scored four times in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to win the nonconference game at St. Peter.
Zander Dittbenner allowed one hit and three walks in five innings, with seven strikeouts. Riley Bersaw added two hitless innings of relief.
Max Goertzen was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Dittbenner had two hits and an RBI. Nic Cook had two hits and two RBIs, Jake Maes had an RBI single, and Ethan Fox contributed two hits.
West (4-0) hosts Faribault on Thursday at ISG Field.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1, 5 innings: Caleb Carlovsky was the winning pitcher and had two hits and two RBIs as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game.
Carlovsky allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Josh Giefer had two hits and two RBIs, while Zach Riederer had two RBIs and Cole Thompson had two hits.
MVL (4-0) hosts Sleepy Eye in a doubleheader Thursday.
Softball
Le Sueur-Henderson sweeps: Halle Bemmels had six hits as the Giants won 11-1 and 14-1 in a Minnesota River Conference doubleheader at Henderson.
In the opener, Rhyan Fritz allowed two hits with nine strikeouts. Bemmels, Chloe Brandt and Sam Wilbright each had three hits.
Brandt gave up two hits with 13 strikeouts in Game 2. Zoe Thomson had four hits and four RBIs, and Bemmels was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
LSH (3-0) hosts Norwood Young America on Friday at Henderson.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 12, St. Clair/Loyola 0: Jacie Schultz had 14 strikeouts over six shutout innings in the Knights' Valley Conference victory.
Avery Voges and Schultz each had two hits for LCWM.
The Knights (3-0) host Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 11, Medford 1, 5 innings: Kylie Pittmann, Emma Woratschka and Rylee Pelant each had two RBIs in the Bucs' Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt had three hits. Gloria Cortez allowed two hits in five innings.
WEM (2-0) plays Thursday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart 11, Madelia 1: The Blackhawks collected only three hits in the home loss.
Addie Ahern finished with a hit and a run scored for Madelia.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran swept: The Chargers fell to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 5-4 and 6-3 in a Tomahawk doubleheader.
In the 5-4 loss, Samantha Dalueg and Haley Ditch each had two hits. In the second game, Grace Bauer and Grace Rich each had a pair of hits.
Tennis
Schaeffer Academy 6, Waseca 1: Charlie Huttemier won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for the Bluejays.
Waseca (1-4) plays at Blue Earth Area on Thursday.
Fairmont 4, St. James Area 3: Jack Hagen won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5) at No. 3 singles to push Fairmont to the Big South Conference victory.
The Saints swept the doubles. Rudolfo Arreola and James Gutierrez won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Payton Brown and Andrei Rivera won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Juan Castaneda and Zech Ciske won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Golf
St. Peter wins: Kaiden Brovold shot a 72 for the Saints, who won the six-team meet with a score of 314 at Shoreland Country Club.
Blue Earth Area was second at 321, while Fairmont took third at 339.
BEA's Manning Lane finished second at 73, while St. Peter's Kendall Nicolai was fourth at 79.
East takes third: Aiden Prochaska led the Cougars with an 84 in a Big Nine triangular at Northern Hills in Rochester.
Rochester Mayo won the meet with a score of 314, while Rochester John Marshall was second at 341. East took third at 348.
Jacob Kanzenbach was second for East with a score of 86.
Track and field
East, West boys tie: West won 10 events, and East won six, but the teams tied with 100.5 points in the Big Nine quadrangular at Wolverton Field.
Rochester John Marshall had 47 points and Albert Lea scored 23.
For West, Hans Rupnow won the 800-meter run in 2:02.87 and 1,600 run in 4:44.73.
Owen Johnson took first in the 100 dash in 11.35, Peyton Goettlicher won the 200 dash in 23.41, and Jack Raverty placed first in the 400 dash in 54.34.
Leroy McClelland finished first in the triple jump at 40-feet-8 1/4. Jackson Bruning won the discus at 111-4.
West won the 4x100 relay (45.68), 4x200 relay (1:35.85) and 4x400 relay (3:41.26).
Medy Akwai won the 100 hurdles in 15.69 and high jump at 6-0. Okout Ochan placed first in the 300 hurdles in 44.26.
Eli Olson took first in the shot put at 43-3, and Andrew Bentson won the pole vault at 11-6.
