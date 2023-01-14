The Free Press
MANKATO — Simon Morgan reached 1,000 points for his career, but Mankato Loyola lost 55-54 to New Ulm Cathedral in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday at Fitzgerald gym.
Morgan had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists Saturday. Lawson Godfrey added 18 points.
Loyola (9-5) hosts Mayer Lutheran on Monday.
Mankato West 79, Red Wing 48: The Scarlets made 14 3-pointers in the Big Nine Conference victory at the West gym.
Trey Satre made five 3-pointers and totaled 15 points. Kyle Steinke scored 12 points, and Landon Dimler and Matthew Smith each scored 11.
West (6-5, 4-4 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Owatonna.
Waseca 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 75: Waseca led by 14 with three minutes but survived a rally to win the nonconference game at Waseca.
Damarius Russell scored scored 29 points, including a game-winning three-point play with six seconds remaining. He also had eight assists. Laird Keeton had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Carson Ohnstad scored 12 points.
Waseca (10-2) hosts St. Clair on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 86, St Clair 64: Zach Wells scored 19 points for the Knights in the annual cancer fundraiser at St. Clair.
Drew Dahl and Jack Brockman both scored 14 points. Dahl made four 3-pointers.
Brandon Meng led the Cyclones with 16 points, and Ethan Preston had 13 points.
St. Clair (6-6) plays at Tri-City United on Monday. The Knights (11-1) play Thursday against Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 58, Marshall 40: The Cougars outscored Marshall by 14 in the second half to win the nonconference road game.
Peyton Stevermer led East with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Macy Birkholz had 15 points and three steals. Kylinn Stangl grabbed 10 rebounds.
East (7-4) plays play Friday at Owatonna.
New Ulm Cathedral 67, Mankato Loyola 46: Madelyn Gilles scored 24 points for Cathedral in the nonconference win at Fitzgerald gym.
Sammy Kann led Loyola (1-12) with 14 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 56, St. Clair 40: Olivia Harazin scored 19 points and Lauren Cooper added 15 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference win at St. Clair.
The game was part of St. Clair’s annual cancer fundraiser.
Katelin Flack scored 12 points for LCWM.
Kayli Hinze led St. Clair with 17 points, and Brooklin Hinze scored 10 points.
LCWM (11-1, 6-0) plays at Madelia on Monday.
St. James Area 78, Maple River 70: Taylor Sodeman scored 37 points for St. James Area in a nonconference home win.
Lexi Thomas made eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, and Claire McGregor scored 18 points. Kelsey Jaeger added 16 points, and Krystal Ulrich scored 10 points.
Maple River (7-5) plays Tuesday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Waseca 67, Medford 20: Kloe Wadd scored 27 points as Waseca won a nonconference game at Medford.
Avery Madsen made five 3-pointers for 15 points for the Bluejays.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 4, Armstrong/Cooper 2: Jessica Eykyn scored twice as the Cougars won a nonconference game at St. Paul.
Brielle Newton and Kenzie Keller scored the other East goals. Keller, Emmy Schulze, Trinity Jackson, Ava Tibadeau and Sophie Steindl each had an assist.
Annaliese Rader made 34 saves. East had 35 shots on goal.
Boys swimming
True Team Section 1A: Jordan Hogue had four first-place finishes to lead Mankato East/Loyola to a third-place finish at Northfield.
Northfield won the section title, followed by Simley and East/Loyola. Mankato West took fifth.
Hogue won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.23 and 100 backstroke in 54.01. Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Elliot Bartell and Nick Brauer took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:42.24. In the 400 freestyle relay, Brauer, Isaac Luethmers, Bartell and Hogue took first in 3:21.78.
Bartell took second in the 50 freestyle in 23.15 and 100 butterfly in 56.04. Cole Javens was second in diving with 331.25 points, and Brauer was runner-up in the 100 freestyle in 50.41.
West’s Sullivan Jacobs placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.84.
Wrestling
St. Croix Lutheran Invitational: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville Waldorf-Pemberton had four champions at the tournament.
Brady Murphy took first at 106 pounds, winning by fall in the finals. Carson Petry was the champion at 120, earning a 4-0 decision in the finals.
Jack Cahill took the title at 185 when his opponent was disqualified in the championship match. Keegan Kuball pinned three opponents to win the 285 championship.
