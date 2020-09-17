LE SUEUR -- Le Sueur-Henderson won two doubles matches in three sets, defeating United South Central 6-1 in a girls tennis match Thursday.
The Giants are 8-0 this season.
Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo won 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and Halle Bemmels and Darbi Dunning won 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 at No. 2.
Greta Nesbit (6-0, 6-0), Chloe Brandt (6-2, 7-6 (7-3)), Morgan Jones (6-2, 6-0) and Makenna Reinhardt (6-4, 6-4) each won singles matches for the Giants.
USC's victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Hannah Olson and Brooklyn Yokiel won 7-6 (13-11), 7-6 (7-3).
Mankato West 6, Albert Lea 1: The Scarlets won all four singles matches in straight sets in the Big Nine Conference victory.
Lauryn Douglas (6-0, 6-1), Payton Douglas (6-1, 6-2), McKenna Schreiber (6-0, 6-1) and Natalie Zarn (6-4, 6-2) each won singles matches.
The No. 1 doubles team of Elli Kim and Anna Egeland won 6-0, 6-1, as did the No. 3 team of Ella Betters and Kahle Downs won 6-2, 7-6.
West will host Mankato East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Spartans won each match in straight sets for the Big Nine victory.
The closest matches came in doubles. At No. 2, East/Loyola's Kamy Bartolo and Anissa Leddy lost 6-0, 6-4, and the No. 3 team of Emma Riebel and Abbie Benson lost 6-4, 6-0.
St. James Area 7, Worthington: The Saints won all seven matches in straight sets to claim the Big South Conference victory
Ellie Becker (6-0, 6-1), Jaelyn Haler (6-1, 6-0), Mya Hanson (6-3, 6-0) and Eva Romsdahl (6-0, 6-0) each won singles matches for the Saints.
No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock won 6-1, 6-3. The No. 2 team of Sam Tetzloff and Allison Bluedorn won 6-0, 6-3, and the No. 3 team of Sofia Solorzano and Emma Anderson won 6-0, 6-2.
Blue Earth Area 5, St. Peter 2: Tea Armstrong won 6-1, 6-2 to lead a singles sweep as the Bucs won the Big South match.
Marissa Benz (6-3, 6-2), Arika Howard (6-1, 6-0) and Addison Armstrong (6-2, 6-1) also wo singles matches. The No. 3 doubles team of Cali Beyer and Olivia Dutton won 6-4, 6-0.
St. Peter's victories came at No. 1 dubesl, where Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, and No. 2 doubles, where Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek won 6-4, -5.
Cross country
Martin County West/Martin Luther boys 24, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 31: Jack Lewis was the individual winner in 16:52 as MCWML won the Valley Conference dual at the Loyola course.
Tyler Erickson led Loyola/Cleveland with a second-place finish in 17:04.1, with James Younge next in 18:27.4. Other Loyola/Cleveland runners were Jorden Rossow (seventh, 19:29.8), Nathan Strobel (10th, 21:14.9) and Andrew Buboltz (21:58.2).
Martin County West/Martin Luther girls 16, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 43: MCWML's Katie Hartke was the medalist in 20:39.1 in the Valley dual at the Loyola course.
Loyola/Cleveland's Lyndsey Wangsness finished fifth in 23:29.1, Macey Ziebarth was seventh in 25:34.4, Jewel Factor took eighth in 25:47.3, Cora Koester placed 11th in 30:28.7, and Marie Leonard was 12th in 31:02.4.
Owatonna boys 15, Faribault 58, Mankato West 60: Owatonna took the first five places in the Big Nine triangular at Brooktree Golf Course.
Owatonna's Preston Meier was the winner in 16:43.8.
For West, Will Simmons placed sixth in 17:39.3. Markus Rupnow finished 10th in 17:54.2, and Carson Deichman placed 12th in 18:21.6. Silas Simpson finished 16th in 18:59.0, two places ahead of Timothy Cain in 19:07.5.
Owatonna girls 28, Faribault 43, Mankato West 57: The Scarlets had two of the top four runners in the Big Nine triangular at Brooktree Golf Course.
West's Chloe Aanenson finished third at 20:20.7, one spot ahead of teammate Nicole Swanson at 20:25.3. Aspen Clarksean finished 15th in 21:37.4, Teresa Kiewiet placed 17th at 21:53.3, and Karina Hulzebos took 19th in 22:00.3.
Owatonna's Carsyn Brady was the winner in 19:32.
Mankato East girls 26, Rochester Century 31, Albert Lea 85: The Cougars moved to 6-0 this season by winning the Big Nine triangular at Albert Lea.
Lauren Henkels led East with a second-place effort in 19:38. Olivia Beschorner was third in 19:50.9, followed by Emmy Schulz in sixth (20:18.7), Megan Friedrichs in seventh (20:22) and Randi Baier in eighth (20:22.3).
Century's Caitlin McWilliams was the medalist in 19:18.2.
Rochester Century boys 26, Mankato East 40, Albert Lea 70: East's Andrew Johnson was the individual winner in 15:23.3 at the Big Nine triangular at Albert Lea.
Calvin Moeller placed fourth in 16:31.6 for East, with Isaiah Anderson in eighth in 16:46.2. Luke Scholtes placed 13th in 17:19.2, and McCormick Rohlk was 14th in 17:20.6.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran Invitational: Springfield/Cedar Mountains swept the boys and girls races at the MVL meet.
The Springfield/Cedar Mountain girls scored 25 points, followed by Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet at 35 and MVL at 74.
LCWMN's Grace Moeller took first in 19:55. MVL's best finish was eighth by Naomi Anderson in 23:51.
The Springfield/Cedar Mountain boys won with 27 points, edging LCWMN by five points. MVL scored 77.
LCWMN's Christian Fells was the medalist in 18:48. MVL's Mitchell Ulrich placed seventh in 19:40.
