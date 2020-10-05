The Free Press
LE SUEUR — Greta Nesbit won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 as Le Sueur-Henderson defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 6-1 in the opening round of the Section 2A girls tennis tournament Monday.
Morgan Jones (6-2, 6-0), Darbi Dunning (6-0, 6-1) and Makenna Reinhardt (6-0, 6-0) also won singles matches.
Emma Seaver and Chloe Brandt won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz won the No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-1.
LSH (11-1) plays Annandale on Thursday at Le Sueur.
United South Central 5, Pipestone Area 2: The fifth-seeded Rebels posted the upset in the opening round of the Section 3A tournament at Pipestone.
USC will play at No. 1 seed St. James Area on Thursday.
Blue Earth Area and Luverne play in the other half of the bracket. Blue Earth Area defeated River Valley 7-0 Monday.
Cross country
The Valley Conference has announced a change of venue for the conference meet on Thursday.
The meet will be held at Mankato Loyola. Loyola/Cleveland, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet and Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain will be participating.
The varsity girls race will begin at 4:25 p.m., followed by the varsity boys race at 5 p.m.
