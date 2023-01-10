The Free Press
MANKATO — Jack Brockman finished with 22 points for the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys basketball team in a 75-66 Valley Conference victory over Mankato Loyola Tuesday night at Fitzgerald gym.
Jamis Ulman added 19 points for LCWM.
Lawson Godfrey had 21 points and six assists for the Crusaders, while Simon Morgan finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Loyola (8-4) plays Friday at Martin County West.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60: Memphis James scored 26 points for the Bulldogs in the Gopher Conference home win.
Daulton Bauer scored 14 points for JWP, and Cole Schlueter added 12 points.
JWP (6-4, 3-2 in Gopher) plays Friday at Maple River.
Girls basketball
Nicollet 62, Martin County West 52: Leah Bode finished with 21 points for the Raiders in a Valley Conference home win.
Savannah Klockziem scored 12 points for Nicollet, and Shannon Soost added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Nicollet (6-6, 5-3 in Valley) plays Friday at Martin County West.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 53, Belle Plaine 49: Lauren Cooper led the Knights with 21 points in the nonconference win.
Olivia Harazin added 10 points for LCWM.
The Knights (9-1) play Thursday at Cleveland.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44: Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Gopher Conference home win.
Addyson Taylor finished with 12 points and five rebounds for WEM.
Presley James led JWP with 16 points.
New Ulm 79, Fairmont 47: Daviney Dreckman led the Eagles with 26 points and five rebounds in the Big South Conference win.
Brooklyn Lewis had 12 points and five assists, and Morgan Hulke added 11 points.
New Ulm will host Worthington Thursday.
St. Peter 48, Delano 41: Rhyan Holmgren led the Saints with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a nonconference win.
Annika Southworth scored 13 points for St. Peter, and Maddie Kamm added nine points.
The Saints (6-3) play Thursday at Jordan.
Swimming
Mankato West 90, Faribault 84: The Scarlets‘ Ethan Bartell won both the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.81) and the 100 butterfly (59.47) in a Big Nine Conference dual at Mankato East.
West’s Ephraim Staley took the 200 freestyle (1:58.34) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.67).
Wrestling
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 48, Mankato East 23: The Cougars fell in the road match.
Luke Scholtes, Tyler Thilges, Elliot Betz and Max Morgan each had pins for the Cougars.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 5, Rochester Century 0: McKenzie Keller finished with a hat trick for the Mankato East girls hockey team in a Big Nine Conference win at All Seasons Arena.
Jess Eykyn had a goal and an assist for East, while Ashley Fischer also scored.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 57-13.
Mankato West boys 7, Winona 2: Jaeger Zimmerman finished with four goals and two assists for the Scarlets in the Big Nine win at Winona.
Maddox Langworthy had a goal and four assists for West, and Gage Schmidt had two goals and two assists.
West will host Albert Lea on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Skiing
East/Mankato Loyola boys win: David Reynolds (43.66) finished fourth for East/Loyola, which won the meet at Mount Kato with 192 points.
Mankato West came in second with 185 points. The Scarlets were led by Leo Demars, who took second with a time of 41.41.
In the girls meet, the Scarlets’ Breck Carlson was the winner at 42.96. West was third with 170 points.
East’s Maddie Cooney took third at 46.28. The Cougars were fourth at 167.
