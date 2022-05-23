The Free Press
CLEVELAND — Madelia scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to upset Cleveland 12-11 in the first round of the Section 2A softball playoffs Monday.
Malia Schwanke drove in four runs, and Emma Coil was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Lauryn Grev also had two RBIs.
Emma Sweere led the Clippers by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Cassie Connor had two RBIs, and Harley Connor had three hits.
Madelia plays Thursday at Springfield.
Springfield 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: The Chargers didn’t have any hits in the Section 2A road game.
Springfield scored all four runs in the sixth inning.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5: Jordan Green had two RBIs as the fourth-seeded Bucs prevailed in the Section 1A playoffs at Waterville.
Rylee Pelant and Alayna Atherton each had one RBI. Gloria Cortez pitched a complete game, allowing only two earned runs.
WEM plays at Hayfield on Tuesday.
Hayfield 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Top-seeded Hayfield advanced in the Section 2AA playoffs with the home victory.
Jessa Westphal, Gracie Bluhm, Lexi Dahlberg, Lillian Cahill and Ellah Oliver each had a single for JWP.
Hayfield hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
United South Central 3, Goodhue 2: Kendal Harpestad had two hits and two RBIs in the Section 1A game at Wells.
USC scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hannah Meyer had an RBI.
Mariah Anderson gave up two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 12, St. Clair/Loyola 0, 5 innings: Sophie Stork hit a two-run homer as the Panthers’ won the Section 2AA game at New Richland.
Stork also pitched a two-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts. Preslie Nielsen had three RBIs, while Brenna Sommer, Sidney Schultz and Bree Ihrke each had two.
Irie Hansen and Isabelle Terry each had a hit for the Spartans.
NRHEG (15-5) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Medford 0, 5 innings: Addie Ahern had four RBIs as the Knights opened the Section 2AA playoffs at Lake Crystal.
Avery Voges was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Ella Voges drove in two runs. Avery Voges gave up three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
Belle Plaine 8, Maple River 0: Sienna Bemmels pitched a no-hitter with one walk in the Tigers’ Section 2AA tournament victory.
Belle Plaine, the fifth seed, plays at No. 4 St. James Area on Thursday.
Baseball
Mankato East 6, Rochester Century 2: Matthew Werk and Cael Willaert both had two hits, and RBI and a run scored in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference victory at Rochester.
Hunter Milow, Jacob Eggert, Landon Metcalfe, Alex Mitzel each had a hit.
Eggert pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing one earned run on one hit with nine strikeouts.
East (11-6, 7-4 in Big Nine) plays Mankato West on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
Le Sueur-Henderson 8, Mankato Loyola 2: Sam Gupton and Cayden Luna combined on a four-hitter as the Giants won the nonconference game at ISG Field.
Dave Gupton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Ben Miller had two hits and an RBI.
Loyola (12-6) opens the Section 2A playoffs Thursday.
Madelia 8, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 6: Madelia scored five runs in the final two innings to win the nonconference road game.
Blake Altenburg was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Garrett Reed also had two RBIs. Christopher Florez pitched 3 2/2 innings in relief to get the win.
Madelia (16-4) hosts a Section 2A playoff game Thursday.
Golf
Big Nine boys: Mankato West placed sixth, one spot ahead of Mankato East, at the second conference meet, held at Austin Country Club.
West shot 342, and East finished at 343. Northfield won the meet at 314.
East’s Carter Dean was tied for 11th at 82, while Isaac Brennan shot 86, Hunter Sowder shot 87 and Aiden Prochaska shot 88.
Zach Chelstrom led West with an 84, which was tied for 20th.
