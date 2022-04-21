The Free Press
MANKATO — Dylan Grev struck out 11 as Madelia defeated Mankato Loyola 6-3 in a Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at Bowyer Field.
Grev gave up one earned run on four hits. Eric Anderson had a hit and two RBIs, and Grev, Jake Lehman and Jordan Koberoski each had an RBI.
Jake Sizer was 2 for 3 for the Crusaders. Jaxon Libby took the loss, striking out eight.
Loyola (1-1) plays BOLD on Friday at New Ulm.
Cleveland 2, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1: Kale Kelly had the game-winning RBI as the Clippers won the Valley game.
Colin Krenik pitched six innings to get the win. Carter Dylla went 2 for 4.
Cleveland hosts Mankato Loyola on Monday.
Softball
Mankato East 16, Faribault 0, 4 innings: Kylinn Stangl was 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Cougars won a Big Nine Conference win on the road.
Madison Mangulis had four RBIs, and Peyton Stevermer drove in three runs. Mangulis and Stangl each pitched two innings of the two-hitter.
East (2-1, 1-1 in Big Nine) hosts Maple Grove on Friday.
Mankato West 17, Austin 1, 6 innings: Brooklyn Gerdes pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts as the Scarlets won a Big Nine game at Austin.
Abbi Stierlen had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, and Carlee Emery and Lydia Banse both had two hits and three RBIs. Breck Carlson had four hits, and Jillian Olsen had three hits.
West hosts a tournament Saturday at Caswell Park.
St. Peter 10, Waseca 0, 5 innings: Ella Bartelt had the only hits for Waseca in a Big South Conference loss at St. Peter.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5, Triton 2: Jordan Green had two hits and an RBI for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference win.
Addyson Taylor, Hannah Bruns and Jenessa Baumgarten each had an RBI. Taylor pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs, two hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.
WEM (2-0, 2-0) plays Friday at Tri-City United.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 9, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1: Allie Olson had two hits for the Bulldogs in a Gopher loss.
Brielle Dessner had a double, and pitcher Vanessa TerBeest had eight strikeouts.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 2, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 0: Sophie Stork pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts in the Panthers’ Gopher win.
Sydney Schultz and Faith Nielsen each had two hits for NRHEG. Nielsen and Stork each had an RBI.
NRHEG (2-1, 1-1) plays United South Central on Friday at Wells.
Hayfield 14, Maple River 2: Elyse Steffen and Madison Ward each had two hits for the Eagles in a Gopher loss.
Maple River (2-3, 1-2) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 12, Madelia 0, 6 innings: Avery Voges and Nettie Parsons combined on a one-hitter as the Knights claimed a Valley Conference road victory.
Olivia Harazin had two hits and two RBIs, and Voges and Rachel Sickler each had two RBIs.
Emma Coil had Madelia’s hit.
Madelia (1-3, 0-1) plays Friday at Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda.
Cleveland 10, Lester Prairie 0, 5 innings: Harley Connor was 3 for 3 and scored twice for the Clippers in a nonconference victory.
Emily Kern was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Emma Sweere and Lexi Waldron each scored two runs.
Kern pitched a one-hitter, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Cleveland (2-4) plays in the Nicollet Tournament on Saturday.
Tennis
St. James Area 5, Redwood Valley 2: Andrei Rivera won 6-1, 7-6 (2) at No. 2 singles in the Big South Conference match.
The Saints swept the doubles matches in straight sets.
Waseca 6, Fairmont 1: Otto Schoenrock won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles as Waseca improved to 3-0, the best start to a season since 2013.
Hunter Supalla and Jacari Jellum won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Waseca (3-0) plays at Red Wing on Monday.
St. Peter 7, New Ulm 0: Anders Dixon and Quinn Dixon won 6-3, 4-6, 14-12 at No. 2 doubles in the Saints’ Big South victory.
Ezekial Ribar and Warren Wernsing won 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Golf
Tomahawk Conference: Springfield won the boys meet with a 187 at Oakdale Golf Club.
New Ulm Cathedral was second at 191, one stroke better than Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Wabasso was fourth at 231, with Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 244.
MVL’s Ben Pearson was the medalist with a 38.
Cathedral’s Kayla Goblirsch was the medalist in the girls meet with a 43. MVL’s Abbie Riederer was second at 54.
Alden-Conger boys 180, Madelia 207: Ryker Erickson was the medalist with a 43 in the dual meet at Oakview Golf Course.
Josiah DeMaris led Madelia with a 46.
Gopher Conference boys: Kadyn Neubauer took third with a 38, helping United South Central to the victory at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
USC had a team total of 158, five strokes clear of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Kenyon-Wanamingo was next at 299, and Maple River did not have a full team.
JWP’s Logan Thell was the medalist with a 36, followed by teammate Steven Dimmel at 37. USC’s Luke Pederson and Blake Bullerman each shot 39.
Track and field
Shakopee Relays: Lauren Dimler won two events for Mankato West in the meet at Shakopee.
Minnetonka won the girls event with 224 points, with West in fourth at 127.
Dimler won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.88 and 300 hurdles in 47.88. Abby Olenius took first in the pole vault at 10-feet-0, and Grace Banse won the shot put at 37-11 1/2.
Minnetonka won the boys meet with 203 points, and West was third at 133.
Jack Raverty took first in the high jump at 6-0, and Elijah Green won the long jump at 21-10.
The team of Raverty, Jalen Smith, Blake Kirby and Peyton Goettlicher won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.76.
