LAKE CRYSTAL — JaSean Glover scored 28 points, with 22 in the second half, as sixth-seeded Madelia pulled its second straight upset, defeating No. 2 Mankato Loyola 73-57 in the Section 2A, South Subsection boys basketball playoffs Thursday.
Madelia defeated third-seeded Springfield 66-59 on Tuesday at Springfield.
Glover also had 14 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals. He was 12 of 15 at the free-throw line.
Hayden Jones made eight 3-pointers for 24 points, and Blake Altenburg scored 13 points. Isaac Bergeman had four blocked shots.
Simon Morgan led Loyola with 31 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Lawson Godfrey had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Madelia (15-14) will play Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey in the subsection finals on Tuesday at St. Peter. Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey defeated top-seeded Martin County West 46-39.
Maple River 56, Waseca 39: Zach Herrmann had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Eagles won the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinal game at Mankato East.
Ethan McGregor had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, and Mason Schirmer added 10 points and five assists.
Damarius Russell led Waseca with 17 points.
Maple River (25-4) plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the subsection championship game Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 59, St. Clair 42: The Knights broke open a close game in the second half, winning the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at the East gym.
Drew Dahl scored 15 points, making five 3-pointers, to pace LCWM, and Jamis Ulman scored 14 points.
For St. Clair (21-7), Derrick Zeldenrust and Connor Andree each scored 11 points.
LCWM (21-6), the No. 2 seed, faces Maple River in the subsection championship game at Bresnan Arena on Tuesday.
