OKABENA — Emma Coil pitched a no-hitter, walking two and striking out 10, to lead Madelia to an 11-0, five-inning win over Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in a nonconference softball game Friday.
Coil also went 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Corban Tatro and Ashlynn Sweet each had two RBIs.
Madelia (2-3) hosts a doubleheader with St. Clair/Loyola on Tuesday.
Sleepy Eye 9, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, 8 innings: Emma Schieffert and Brooke Arneson each had two RBIs in Sleepy Eye’s Tomahawk Conference win in extra innings.
For MVL, MacKenna Dressel stole home, and she also tripled. Morgan Paulsen, Grace Rich and Cassie Goeglein had two hits apiece.
Golf
Mankato East girls 216, Waseca 217: Natalie Benton was the medalist with a 47 in the nonconference dual meet at North Links Golf Course.
Rochester Mayo boys 317, Mankato East 365, Rochester John Marshall 370: Mayo’s Cole Forsthoffer was the medalist with a 76 in the Big Nine Conference triangular at the Mankato Golf Club.
Isaac Brennan led East with an 81, and Carter Dean shot 91.
The Cougars play again Thursday at Faribault.
Tennis
Mankato East 6, Faribault 0: Ethan Young won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference match at the East courts.
The No. 1 doubles team of Logan Talle and Guillaume Bibbee won 6-1, 6-1. Quinn Kelly was winning 7-6, 2-2 at No. 1 singles when rain ended the match.
Baseball
Madelia 27, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 7, 5 innings: Madelia scored 12 runs in the first inning and coasted to a nonconference win.
Dylan Grev had three doubles and six RBIs, and Jake Lehman had four RBIs. Eric Anderson and Blake Altenburg each drove in three runs.
Lehman pitched the first three innings to get the win.
Boys lacrosse
Northfield 15, Mankato 6: Gage Schmidt scored two goals in Mankato’s Big Nine Conference loss at Northfield.
Parker Anthony had a goal and assist, while Brock Leider, Quintin Steindl and Gavin Villagomez each scored a goal. Andrew Sorbo had two assists.
Mankato (0-2) plays Thursday at home against Rochester Century.
Track and field
Dean Bishop Invitational: Lauren Henkels had a pair of wins as the Mankato East girls finished second in the eight-team meet at Austin.
Rochester Mayo won with 191.5 points, with East next at 128.75.
Henkels won the 1,600-meter run in 5:37.44. Henkels, Eva Peters, Emmy Schulz and Addie Peed took first in the 4x800 relay in 10:12.00.
Rylie Hansen won the pole vault at 8-feet-6.
The Cougars compete at Faribault on Tuesday.
