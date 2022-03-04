The Free Press
MADELIA — JaSean Glover reached a milestone with 31 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and 10 steals in Madelia’s 78-39 victory over Cleveland in the opening round of the Section 2A, South Subsection boys basketball playoffs Friday.
Glover became the 13th player in state history to score 3,000 points in a career.
Hayden Jones added 22 points and five assists.
Madelia plays at Springfield on Tuesday.
Mankato West 74, Austin 65: Louis Magers scored 24 points as the Scarlets ended the regular season with a Big Nine Conference win at Austin.
Cornell Ayers added 19 points, and Mekhi Collins scored 17 points.
West (19-7, 16-6 in Big Nine) hosts New Prague in the opening round of the Section 2AAA playoffs on Tuesday.
Mankato East 66, Rochester Century 64, 2OT: Puolrah Gong had 19 points and eight rebounds, and B.J. Omot had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Cougars won the Big Nine road game in extra time.
Brogan Madson scored 10 points, Meer Othow had nine points and six rebounds, and Jalen Hayes had eight rebounds.
Eaast (18-8, 15-7) hosts Worthington in the Section 2AAA opener on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 37, Community Christian (Willmar) 31: Alex Matzke scored 16 points as Immanuel Lutheran won the semifinal game of the Christian Athletic League tournament at Mankato.
Immanuel plays in the CAL championship game on Saturday at Mankato East.
Blue Earth Area 73, Worthington 66: Gabriel Torres had 24 points and five assists in the Bucs’ victory.
Ashton Lloyd had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Austin Skaden had 14 points.
Wrestling
State tournament: Mankato West senior Gannon Rosenfeld won a pair of matches Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the Class AA tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Rosenfeld started the day with a 7-0 decision at 285 pounds, then pinned his quarterfinal opponent.
Drayden Morton of Sibley East won twice at 145, pinning both opponents in the first round, to reach the Class A semifinals.
Ralph Roseler of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva also won a pair of decision to reach the Class A semifinals at 195.
At 285 in Class A, NRHEG’s Makota Misgen and Sibley East’s Omar Martinez have reached the semifinals and are in opposite brackets. Misgen won by decision 1-0 and 3-2 in his matches, while Martinez had a fall in 3:07 and 5-2 decision.
Wrestlebacks and semifinal matches will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by finals, third- and fifth-place matches at 4 p.m.
Boys swimming
State meet: Mankato East/Loyola had a pair of relays qualify for the finals of the Class A meet at the University of Minnesota.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Jordan Hogue, Dave Wedzina, Elliot Bartell finished second in 1:36.26, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nick Brauer, Gustafson, Wedzona and Hogue also was runner-up in 3:15.05.
Wedzina also placed fifth in the 200 individual medley in 1:57.05 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 58.68. Gustafson took sixth in the 100 freestyle in 47.91 and seventh in the 200 IM in 2:00.69. Bartell placed seventh in the 100 butterfly in 53.71.
Bartell (50 freestyle), Brauer (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle), Hogue (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) will swim in consolation races, as will the 200 freestyle relay team of Bartell, Jack Slunecka, Isaac Luethmers and Brauer.
Mankato West’s Charlie Simpson qualified for the finals in the 50 freestyle, placing seventh in 21.99 in the prelims. The 200 freestyle relay team of Jason Taylor, Leif Petricka and Simpson took seventh in 1:29.37.
Ethan Bartell took 12th in the 100 butterfly and will swim in the consolation heat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.