The Free Press
MANKATO — Brogan Madson had 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Mankato East defeated Albert Lea 95-75 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at the East gym.
Ganden Gosch had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and Carson Schweim added 17 points and five assists.
East (18-5, 15-4 in Big Nine) plays at Red Wing on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56: Simon Morgan had 21 points and 15 rebounds as the Crusaders won the nonconference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Jake Sizer added 18 points and six rebounds, and Carter Zimmerman scored 11 points.
Memphis James led JWP with 18 points, while Daulton Bauer scored 15 and Cole Schlueter scored 10.
JWP (11-13) hosts Medford on Friday. Loyola (18-6) plays Friday against Sleepy Eye at Fitzgerald gym.
Mankato West 58, Red Wing 44: Landon Dimler, Maurice Staley and Kyle Steinke each scored 11 points as the Scarlets won the Big Nine road game.
West hosts Owatonna on Saturday.
Waseca 72, Pine Island 66: Damarius Russell had 22 points and six assists in the Bluejays’ nonconference win at Pine Island.
Zach Hulscher scored 17 points, and Deron Russell had 13 points for the Bluejays.
Waseca (20-5) plays New Ulm or Worthington in the Big South Conference championship game Saturday at Waseca.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 68, Fairmont 53: Jamis Ulman scored 20 points in the Knights’ nonconference win at Lake Crystal.
Zack Wells scored 14 points, Jack Brockman scored 11 points, and Michael Matteson had 10 points.
LCWM (23-1) plays at Norwood Young America on Friday.
Girls basketball
Red Wing 58, Mankato West 46: Teresa Kiewiet finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Scarlets in a Big Nine home loss.
Tucker Downs added six points and 12 rebounds for West.
The Scarlets play Saturday at Owatonna.
Mankato East 86, Albert Lea 59: Peyton Stevermer had 24 points and five assists for the Cougars in a Big Nine game at Albert Lea.
Macy Birkholz added 20 points. Hailey Petzel had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Ellie Edberg had seven points and nine rebounds.
East (18-6, 17-4) plays Thursday at St. Peter.
Maple River 57, Waseca 48: Lexi Thomas scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference win at Waseca.
Claire McGregor added 16 points, and Krystal Ulrich had 15 points.
For Waseca, Samantha Azure scored 11 points, one more than Kloe Wadd.
Maple River (14-10) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday.
Boys hockey
Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 4: Lourdes scored with 1.7 seconds to play win the Section 1A game at Rochester.
Hunter Anderson and Lucas Groll each scored twice for Waseca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.