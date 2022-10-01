The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Aubrey Makela scored three goals as Mankato West defeated Albert Lea 6-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Saturday at Caswell North.
It was the annual Kickin’ Cancer, and more than $4,000 was raised.
Kate Hinz, Olivia Downs and Valerie Leonard also had goals, while Downs, Makela, Molly Miller and Julia Schumacher each had an assist
Romo Smith made one save for the shutout.
West (9-3-1, 7-1-1 in Big Nine) plays at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Mankato West boys 1, Northfield 1: Hunter Rigdon scored for the Scarlets in a Big Nine match at Caswell North.
Gus Nelson had the assist.
Eric Smook made 10 saves for the Scarlets.
St. Peter boys 5, Marshall 1: Will Elias scored three goals to lead the Saints to a Big South Conference victory at home.
Marty Anderson scored two goals, and Brooks Reicks had three assists.
St. Peter girls 1, Marshall 1: Adrianna Bixby scored the only goal for St. Peter in the Big South tie at Marshall.
Grace Dlouhy assisted on the goal. St. Peter outshot Marshall 10-1.
The Saints play Waseca on Thursday.
Volleyball
Tri-City United tournament: Lexi Factor made 29 kills and 38 digs as the Titans went 2-2 in their home tourney.
The Titans defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in pool play before losing to Glencoe-Silver Lake in the semifinals.
Ali Weydert added 16 kills, and Audrey Vosepjka made 42 digs.
Tennis
St. James Area tournament: St. Peter scored 20 points to win the tournament, followed by St. James Area at 15, Maple River at 9 and Le Sueur-Henderson at 4.
St. Peter’s Annika Southworth took first at No. 1 singles, as did Rhyan Holmgren at No. 2 singles and Maddie Kamm at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, St. Peter’s Amelia Hildebrandt and Macy Weller also took first.
St. James Area’s Lily Ciske took first at No. 4 singles. The team of Mika Wessels and Mareiah Mireles took first at No. 3 doubles, and Jazzlyn Barrera and Taryn Helling placed first at No. 4 doubles.
Maple River’s Kelsey Jaeger and Macy Sohre won the No. 2 doubles bracket.
Nicollet tournament: Nicollet defeated Dassel-Cokato to finish third in the home tournament.
In pool play, Nicollet defeated Mankato Loyola 2-0 and Dassel-Cokato 2-0, tied Sleepy Eye 1-1 and lost to United South Central 2-0.
Girls swimming
Austin Invitational: Ella Schmiesing won a pair of events as Tri-City United placed fourth in the six-team meet.
Schmiesing won the 100-yard freestyle in 56:01 and 100 breaststroke in 1:10.66.
