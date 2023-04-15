Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and Pierce Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected today through Monday will delay crests on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1045 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 802.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1045 AM CDT Sunday was 802.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 803.8 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 804.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&