MANKATO — Kezia Kim, Katelyn Flatgard and Maddy Johansen were double winners on Thursday as the Mankato East girls tennis team won a pair of Big Nine Conference duals at the East courts.
The Cougars defeated Faribault 4-3 and Winona 5-2 in the Triangular.
Against Faribault, Kim, Flatgard and Johansen dropped just three games combined at the Nos. 1-3 spots. No. 4 Tiegen Richards’ 6-3, 6-2 victory was the decisive point for the team win.
Against Winona, Kim won a three-setter, and Flatgard and Johansen won in straight sets. Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen won at No. 1 doubles, and Arissa Leddy and Emma Riebel won at No. 3.
East (3-2, 2-2 in Big Nine) will play Jordan and Waseca today at Waseca.
West splits: Singles players Payton Douglas and Madison Plemens-Schunk were double winners, as was the Scarlets’ No. 3 doubles team of McKenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman, as West defeated Red Wing 7-0 and lost to Rochester John Marshall 4-3 in a Big Nine Conference triangular at the West courts.
The Scarlets dropped just one set against the Wingers, as Douglas won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Plemens-Schunk won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4. Schreiber and Ulman won 6-4, 6-0.
Against the Rockets, Douglas won 6-4, 6-1, and Plemens-Schunk won 6-3, 6-0. Schreiber and Ulman won 7-6, 6-2.
West will host a quadrangular on Saturday.
St. James doubles tournament: St. James defeated Sibley East, Maple River and Luverne 6-1 each to go 3-0 at Thursday’s event.
Sailor Mohlenbrock and Mya Hanson dropped just six games the entire day, playing at fourth doubles.
No. 1 Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler cruised to wins of 6-2, 6-2; 6-4, 6-3; and 6-1, 6-2.
Swimming
St. Peter 95, Litchfield 83: Hannah Denzer and Morgan Kelly were each part of three first-place finishes as the Saints won their season-opening meet.
Denzer won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.56 and the 500 free in 5:43.8. She was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay with Lexi Johnson, Kathryn Larson and Kelly (1:49.46)
Kelly also swam in the winning 200 medley relay with Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer (1:59.22) and won the 50 freestyle (26.49).
Olivia Denzer also won the 200 individual medley (2:34.43), and Landsom won the 100 butterfly (1:04.92). Lauren Feder took first in diving (179.85).
Volleyball
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, St. Peter 1: The Giants defeated the Saints 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12 in a season-opening match at St. Peter.
No statistics were available.
Sleepy Eye 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0: The Indians won 25-21, 25-16, 27-25, getting 23 kills and 11 digs from Brittney Dittbenner.
Sandy Flores finished with 23 set assists and 16 digs.
Sleepy Eye will (1-0) will play Tuesday at Mankato Loyola.
