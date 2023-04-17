MANKATO — Anna Rader finished with four goals and two assists for the Mankato girls lacrosse team in a 16-5 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester John Marshall Monday at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Jana Johnson, Olivia Holien and Brie Severson each scored three goals for Mankato in the win. Hanna Bouldin, Jordan Thomas and Reagan Steindl also scored a goal.
Ashley Fischer made seven saves in the victory.
Mankato (1-2, 1-1 in Big Nine) plays Saturday at Mound Westonka.
Baseball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 17, Medford 10: Owen Mann went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a double for the Knights in a nonconference home victory.
Jackson Born went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for LCWM, and Drew Dahl added a triple, double and two RBIs. Ethan Wiens had a double, triple and three runs scored.
Zack Wells went 2 for 5 with three runs scored, and Jack Brockmann finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
LCWM (3-1, 1-0 in Valley) will host St. Clair Tuesday.
Softball
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6, Madelia 2: Irie Hansen went 3 for 4 with two walks and three stolen bases for St. Clair/Loyola in a nonconference win at Loyola.
Adeline Lotton went 2 for 4 for St. Clair/Loyola, while Maria Miller finished 2 for 3.
Ashlynn Sweet finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Madelia.
St. Clair/Loyola plays Tuesday at Nicollet.
Nicollet 14, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 13: Jordan Green and Jenessa Baumgarten each had three hits for the Bucs in a nonconference loss.
Baumgarten had five RBIs, and Green knocked in three runs.
WEM (0-3) plays Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Tennis
Mankato West 5, Prior Lake 2: The Scarlets swept the doubles slate in a nonconference victory.
Sebastian Hoehn won at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-2), and Raymond Zhao got the victory at No. 4 singles (6-2, 6-1).
Sam Gersich and Ian Kim won 7-6 (1), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Parker Keenan and Charlie Lamoureux, got a 7-6 (5), 0-6, 10-6 win at No. 2 doubles. Jackson Muehlenhardt and Colton Westberg got the win at No. 3 doubles (6-2, 6-4).
Mankato East 6, New Prague 1: The Cougars swept the singles slate in the nonconference win.
Madden Vanderwerf won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Quinn Kelly got a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Kaleb Kim picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles, and Guillaume Bibbee won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Golf
Faribault 350, Mankato West boys 343: Julian Bhardwaj shot an 80 for the Scarlets at Faribault.
The Falcons' Logan Perolta was the medalist at 74.
The Scarlets' Finnley Brewer shot 86 and Zach Chelstrom carded an 88.
West plays Thursday at Northfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.