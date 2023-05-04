The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Anna Rader finished with three goals for the Mankato girls lacrosse team in a 6-4 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester John Marshall Thursday.
Jana Johnson scored two goals for Mankato, and Jordan Thomas also had a goal.
Ashley Fischer made five saves in the win.
Mankato (2-5) will host Northfield Tuesday.
Softball
Mankato East 4, Owatonna 3: The Cougars won the Big Nine conference game on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning at home.
Peyton Stevermer went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for East, and Kylinn Stangl allowed three earned runs over seven innings to get the win in the circle.
The Cougars (9-1, 6-0 in Big Nine) play Friday at Winona.
Mankato West 7, Red Wing 3: Maleah Grunst pitched five innings to get the win for the Scarlets.
Madelyn Bode, Brooklyn Geerdes and Carlee Emery each had two hits for West.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Maple River 2: Emma Ready allowed two earned runs in a complete game to get the win for the Bucs in the Gopher contest.
Jenessa Baumgarten and Jordan Green each went 2 for 4.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 15, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0: Avery Voges tossed three perfect innings with eight strikeouts, as LCWM won the Valley Conference title for a third straight season.
Nettie Parsons finished with three hits and closed the perfect game with an inning in relief. Julia Montgomery and Ella Voges each hit three-run homers.
LCWM (11-0, 6-0 in Valley) plays Watertown-Mayer on Friday at the Caswell tournament.
Martin County West 10, Madelia 0: Makayla Sorenson and Alicia Lugo got hits for the Blackhawks in the Valley home loss.
Madelia (3-11, 1-5 in Valley) plays Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey Friday.
Cathedral sweeps MVL: New Ulm Cathedral beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 13-4 and 17-2.
In the 13-4 loss, MVL’s Ashlyn Rodewald went 2 for 3, with a double and a homer.
In the 17-2 loss, Rodewald went 1 for 2 with a homer and Briley Henderson finished 1 for 2 with a double.
Cleveland sweeps Nicollet: The Clippers won 15-2 and 16-0 over Nicollet in a Valley doubleheader.
In the 15-2 win, the Clippers’ Sophie Shouler went 3 for 4 with a home run.
In Cleveland’s 16-0 win, Emma Sweere finished 2 for 3 with two home runs.
Cleveland (7-5) will host Madelia Tuesday.
Baseball
Mankato Loyola 11, Martin County West 3: Mason Stoffel went 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference win.
Loyola clinched the Valley Conference title with the victory.
TJ O’Malley had two hits for Loyola and Stoffel recorded nine strikeouts to get the win.
Owatonna 10, Mankato East 9: Cael Willaert went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine loss.
Alex Hennis went 1 for 2 with four RBIs, and Easton Stangl finished 2 for 4.
Maple River 10, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Hayden Niebuhr and Bryce Piotter each had three RBIs for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference win.
Wyatt Birr finished with seven strikeouts in a complete game shutout for Maple River. He allowed just one hit in the outing.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 15, Cleveland 6: Jackson Born went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Knights in the Valley Conference win.
Jack Brockmann finished 3 for 5 for LCWM, and Jack Goeringer had two hits and three RBIs.
Andrew Lange allowed one earned run over four innings to get the win.
Tennis
St. James 7, Pipestone Area 0: The Saints’ Andrei Rivera won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Big South win.
Brennan Kern got a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, and Vince Brown won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3. Quinton Kern got a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
Mankato East 5, Austin 2: The Cougars swept the doubles slate in the Big Nine win.
Madden Vanderwerf and Adler Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Nolan Wedland and David Reynolds got a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2.
Siale (Jace) Drescher-Tonga and Zach Asfaw won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Track
Cougar relays: The Mankato East boys won the Cougar relays with a score of 211 points.
The distance medley relay team of Nick Brauer, Sam Thom, Evan MacLean and Isaiah Anderson won with a school and meet record time of 10:57.30.
East’s medium medley relay team — Luke Scheel, Carter Kamphoff, Isaac Luethmers and Jackson Henkels won at 3:51.53, while Luke Scholtes, Audi Thom, MacLean and Anderson took the 4x1600 relay.
In the pole vault relay, East’s Mathias Greiner, Juan Rojas, Skye Weyiouanna and Brayden Hecksel won, while Alex Gora, Hayden Tischler, Conner Ratcliff and Dwayne Bryant won the triple jump relay.
In the girls meet, East won with a score of 245.
East’s distance medley relay team of Madison Wolle, Hayden Henning, Ava Tibodeau and Addie Peed set a new meet record, winning at 13:19.88.
The Cougars 4x800 team — Ady Lurken, Lauren Henkels, Tibodeau and Emmy Schulz — won at 9:55.8.
Schulz, Laura Thauvin, Amber Reuter and Julia Fischer won the 300 hurdle relay, and Kaia Austin, Schulz, Peed and Rylie Hansen won the pole vault relay.
In the long jump relay, Rieeko Tut, Autumn Seiwert, Rylie Hansen and Macy Birkholz won, while Tut, Seiwert, Birkholz and Bo Paulson took the triple jump relay.
Yonna Harris, Randi Baier, Amira Sorour and Maddy Riebel won the discus relay, and Harris, Baier, Khadija Johnson and Alehsha Rentz took the shot put relay.
Mayo Invitational: Mankato West’s Ngor Jal took third in both the 110 hurdles (15.45) and 300 hurdles (41.42) at Rochester.
West placed third with 642.5 points.
Michael Henderson got second in the high jump at 6-foot-4.
