MANKATO -- Omar Abdi scored seven minutes into the second half, and Mankato East defeated Waseca 1-0 in the opening round of the Section 2A boys soccer playoffs Monday at Bethany Lutheran.
Sam Thom assisted on the goal.
East, the eighth seed, had 12 shots on goal. Calin Jacobs made eight saves for the Cougars.
East (4-6-2) plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at top-seeded Worthington.
Mankato West boys 6, Southwest Minnesota Christian 0: Caspar Olseth scored three goals and assisted on another as the Scarlets opened the Section 2A playoffs with the shutout at Caswell North.
Ahmed Mohamed and Jake Kachelmeier each scored a goal, while Ethan Ulman, Cooper Jones and Owen Essay each had assists.
Nick Lundberg made two saves for the shutout. West had 23 shots.
West (5-4-2) will host Faribault at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the section quarterfinals.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 4, United Christian Academy 3: Ramiro Zamora and Derick Vivas Montoya each scored two goals as the 11th-seeded Crusaders opened the Section 2A playoffs with the upset at Bloomington.
Montoya scored twice on penalty kicks, and one of Zamora's goal came on a penalty kick.
Jack Richards made 10 saves; the Crusaders had 20 shots on goal.
The Crusaders play at third-seeded Bloomington Kennedy on Wednesday.
St. Peter boys 2, Albert Lea 0: Zechariah Kyoore and Logan Moe each scored a goal as the Saints advanced in the Section 2A playoffs at St. Peter.
St. Peter, the fourth seed, hosts Marshall on Wednesday.
Faribault boys 3, New Ulm 1: Isaac Blumhoefer score the only goal for New Ulm in the Section 2A playoff game at Faribault.
Leo Waloch assisted on the Eagles' goal.
Faribault plays at Mankato West on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Maggie Graupman had nine kills and four blocks to lead the Knights to a 25-16, 28-26, 25-14 Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
Lakesha Carter made 10 kills, and Dani Freyberg had 27 assists.
LCWM (1-0) plays at home Thursday against Nicollet.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Samantha Dalueg had 46 assists and 29 digs in the Chargers' Tomahawk Conference road loss.
Scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
Abby Riederer had 23 kills and 26 digs, and Ella Schlei added 12 kills and two blocks.
MVL (1-2) plays at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Tuesday.
Mayer Lutheran 3, Tri-City United 0: Lauren Houn made 14 assists in the Titans' Minnesota River Conference loss.
Scores were 25-14, 25-10, 25-20.
Jordyn Brownlee made four kills and 11 digs, and Sam Lang, Gracie Wegner and Alexis Neubauer each had four kills.
Girls tennis
United South Central 4, Luverne 3: Maya Zebro and Macy Zebro won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to highlight the Rebels' victory in the third-place match of the Section 3A playoffs.
Delaney Weber won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Alyson Swanson won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Zebro and Olivia Schwartz won 7-5, 6-3.
