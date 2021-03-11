The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Charlie Simpson won two events for the Mankato West boys swimming and diving team at the Section 1A meet Thursday.
Simley won the meet with 404 points. West took second at 382.5 points, while Mankato East/Loyola was third with 335.5.
Simpson won the 50-yard freestyle (22.20) and 100 freestyle (48.75). West’s Ethan Bartell won in the 100 butterfly (54.82).
West’s 400 freestyle relay of Simpson, Jason Taylor, Bartell and Brandon Whitney also won with a time of 3:20.17.
For East/Loyola, Dave Wedzina won the 200 individual medley in 1:58.77, a new team record. Logan Gustafson won the 100 backstroke at 55.31.
Other state qualifiers for West include Whitney, who took third in the 100 freestyle (48.93) and the 200 freestyle (1:50.19), and Sullivan Jacobs in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.82). The 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Connor Berger, Ashton Samuelson and Whitney finished third (1:33.04), and the 200 medley relay of Ethan Bartell, Hayden Maxwell, Simpson and Samuelson qualified at 1:41.83.
Other individual qualifiers for East/Loyola include Gustafson in the 100 freestyle (48.85), Elliot Bartell in the 100 butterfly (56.19), Cole Javens in diving (311.10) and Wedzina in the 100 breaststroke (59.48), which set another team record.
East/Loyola’s 200 medley relay of Jordan Hogue, Wedzina, Elliot Bartell and Gustafson was second (1:39.54). The 400 freestyle relay of Nick Brauer, Jack Slunecka, Wedzina and Gustafson qualified in third place.
The Class A meet is March 20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 69, Albert Lea 52: Mason Ellwein scored 17 points to help the Scarlets win the nonconference game at the West gym.
Buom Jock scored 15 points, and Aidan Corbett added 13 points.
West (13-4) is off until Friday, March 19, in the first round of the Section 2AAA tournament.
Waseca 71, St. James Area 41: The Bluejays led 57-12 at halftime of the Big South Conference game at St. James.
Ryan Dufault had 10 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to lead Waseca. Andrew Morgan scored 14 points, with Zach Hoehn at 12 and Kyreese Willingham at 10. Dravy Spies had eight points and eight rebounds.
Hayden Jones led St. James Area with 13 points.
Waseca (15-1) plays at Marshall on Friday.
St. Peter 71, New Ulm 54: Ethan Grant scored 19 points to push the Saints to a Big South win at home.
Josh Robb added 10 points.
For New Ulm, Charlie Osborne and Colton Benson each scored 14.
St. Peter (8-9) plays at Worthington on Friday.
Maple River 94, Jackson County Central 68: Zach Herrmann scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Eagles won the nonconference game.
Mason Schirmer had 16 points and nine assists, and Lucas Doering added 15 points and six rebounds.
Maple River (16-1) plays at Blooming Prairie on Friday.
Girls basketball
Austin 64, Mankato East 57: Lexi Karge finished with 14 points for the Cougars in the home loss.
Mackenzie Schweim added 13 points for East/Loyola.
The Cougars (13-4) play Owatonna Saturday.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 65, Madelia 28: Emily Stauter scored 14 for the Jaguars in a nonconference game at Madelia.
Olivia Mattson added 12 points, and Michaelah Petrowiak scored 10.
For Madelia, Ashlyn Sweet scored 10 points, and Danika Eisenmenger had nine points.
Waseca 69, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 45: Faith Nielsen scored 17 points to lead the Panthers in a Gopher Conference loss.
Erin Jacobson added 13 points and eight rebounds for NRHEG.
NRHEG plays Friday against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56: Abbie Theusch scored 31 points for the Knights in a nonconference game.
Kylie Korman added 11 points, and Brooke Soost scored 10 points.
For JWP, Emma Johnson scored 20 points, and Dani Gerdts added 10 points.
St. James Area 51, Blue Earth Area 43: The Saints made 18 of 23 free throws in the second half to claim the Big South victory.
Jaelyn Haler led St. James Area with 15 points, and Taylor Sodeman added 13 points.
For BEA, Sophie Keister scored 12 points, and Arika Howard had 10 points.
BEA hosts Jackson County Central on Friday.
Hockey
Albert Lea 3, Mankato West girls 2: After trailing 3-0, the Scarlets scored twice in the third period, but couldn’t get the win at All Seasons Arena.
Trinity Jackson and Brooke Pockrandt each scored power-play goals for West. Tealy Krosch added two assists for the Scarlets.
Shots on goal favored Albert Lea 31-30.
Albert Lea 5, Mankato West boys 2: Brady Hatkin and Ethan Fox scored for the Scarlets in the loss at Albert Lea.
Shots on goal favored Albert Lea 33-25.
Rochester Mayo 2, Mankato East/Loyola 1: Layten Liffrig scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the loss at Rochester.
The Cougars host Albert Lea Saturday.
