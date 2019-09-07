The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Senior back Ali Rutz’s first career goal couldn’t have come at a better time.
On Saturday, Rutz scored the lone goal in the Mankato West girls soccer team’s 1-0 nonconference victory over DeLaSalle at Caswell North.
Rutz took a free kick from 25 yards out, and her ball went off the far post and into the net in the game’s 82nd minute.
Goalkeeper Claire Hemstock stopped 10 shots for her fourth shutout of the season. West had six shots on goal.
The Scarlets (5-1-1) will travel to Rochester Century on Tuesday. On Thursday, they will host Austin at 7 p.m. in their Cancer Awareness game.
West boys 2, Southwest Minnesota Christian 0: Tyler Makela and Ahmed Mohamed scored goals for the Scarlets in the win at Edgerton.
Jake Kachelmeier and Caspar Olseth had assists.
The Scarlets will play again Tuesday at home against Rochester Century.
Loyola boys 2, United Christian Academy 1: The Crusaders won for the first time this season, defeating the Thunder at Bloomington.
Sandro Spielbuchles and Wilber Romeo-Coco scored goals. Anderson Flores and Johnny Godoy had assists.
Loyola will play Tuesday at New Ulm.
St. Peter 1, East boys 0: The Saints won the nonconference game over the Cougars, getting a lone goal from Yahye Mohamed.
East (2-5) will play again Tuesday at Owatonna.
New Ulm girls 7, Faribault 0: Paige Kalis scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Eagles to the win at Faribault.
Madison Roufs had a goal and three assists for New Ulm (3-1-1), and Bekah Friendshuh had a goal and an assist. Bryn Nesvold and Livia Reinarts also scored goals.
Kendra Nesvold made four saves for the shutout win.
Faribault 2, New Ulm boys 1: Jack Howard scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the loss at home.
Josh Rackozy made four saves in goal.
Volleyball
Shakopee tournament: Mankato West went 2-2 on Saturday, defeating Bethlehem Academy and Norwood Young America and falling to Shakopee and Willmar.
The Scarlets started off with a 25-18, 25-15 loss to Shakopee and a 25-19, 26-24 loss to Willmar before winning 25-20, 25-21 over BA and 25-20, 25-20 over NYA.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Invitational: The Bucs won the the 41st annual tournament played in Waterville, going 6-0.
Nova Classical Academy was second (5-1), followed by Tri-City United (3-3), Grand Meadow (3-3), Cleveland (2-4), Minnesota Valley Lutheran (2-4) and St. Clair (0-6).
WEM’s Toryn Richards finished the day with 47 kills. Delaney Donahue had 36 kills, and Kylie Pittmann had 35. Ellie Ready had 16 ace serves.
Cleveland’s McKenna Robb recorded her 1,00th career kill and 1,000th career dig, finishing the day with 77 kills, 12 blocks, 44 digs and six aces. Taylin Gosch had 92 assists and 22 digs.
MVL’s Mara Weisensel finished the day with 57 kills and nine blocks. Emma Nelson had 30 digs, 24 kills and six aces. Maddie Pearson had 28 digs and 95 set assists.
Sleepy Eye tournament: Madelia went winless in three matches on Saturday, falling to Sleepy Eye, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and Fairmont.
The Blackhawks’ Brook Lensing finished the day with 13 kills and four aces. Lillian Maul had 25 digs, and Emily Stevenson had 24 assists.
Tennis
Waseca Invitational: Mankato West went 2-1, Le Sueur-Henderson was 1-2 and Waseca was 0-3 at Saturday’s tournament. Owatonna won with a 3-0 record.
In a 5-2 win over the Bluejays, the Scarlets swept doubles play and also got a victory from Kelsey Goettl at No. 2 singles.
The Giants defeated Waseca 4-3, winning a pair of three-setters in doubles play and getting a win from Greta Nesbit at No. 1 singles.
Waseca’s No. 3 singles player, Tankia Johnson scored two wins.
Blue Earth Area 7, Tri-City United 0: The Bucs dropped just six games in singles play en route to the sweep at Le Center.
At No. 3 doubles, Addison Armstrong and Kylie Rosenow defeated Rachel Rynda and Rachele Mazza 6-3, 6-2.
Maple River 4, United South Central 3: The Eagles swept doubles play en route to the victory over the Rebels.
Maple River’s No. 2 duo of Ella Sohre and Sophia Christian clinched the meet with a 3-6, 6-2, 14-12 victory. Vanessa Barkosky won at No. 1 singles.
