MAPLETON — A successful two point conversion allowed Maple River to defeat Blue Earth Area 8-7 in overtime in the Section 2A football semifinals Saturday.
It was a battle of two of the top-eight defenses in Class AA. Through nine games, Maple River had allowed just 7.7 points per game, which ranks second in Class AA. BEA ranked eighth, giving up 11.2 points per game.
The Eagles had two tries from the 1 late in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs stopped both, and Maple River missed a game-winning field goal.
In overtime, BEA’s Ashton Lloyd caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Adam Schavey on third down, and Gabriel Smith’s PAT made it 7-0.
But Maple River answered on a 4-yard pass from Landon Fox to Zach Herrmann, and a two-point pass from Fox to Boden Simon was the winner.
Maple River only had 165 yards of offense, and BEA had 151 yards.
The Eagles (9-1) play at top-seeded Blooming Prairie on Friday. Blooming Prairie defeated St. Clair/Loyola 47-19.
Waseca 51, Tri-City United 6: Christian Rodriguez and Mason Dekruif each rushed for two touchdowns as the Bluejays won the Section 3AAA semifinal game at Waseca.
Ollie O’Brien rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Isaac Potter.
Leo Harguth had seven tackles to lead Waseca.
The Bluejays (9-1) play in the section championship game Friday at Fairmont.
Mayer Lutheran 35, United South Central: The Rebels had only 99 yards of offense in the Section 2A semifinal game at Mayer.
USC quarterback Nick Bushlack passed for 106 yards.
Mayer Lutheran hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in the section championship game Friday.
Swimming
Big Nine meet: Jenna Sikel placed second in diving with 296.05 points, helping Mankato West finish fourth at the meet, which was held at Rochester.
Olivia Leonard took third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.59, and Sophia Leonard finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.99.
Sophia Leonard, Annika Younge, Olivia Leonard and Lucy Vogt placed second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.35, and Ines Arechega Torralba, Lydia Krautkremer, Olivia Koeneman and Younge were runners-up in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.28.
Mankato East/Loyola’s best finish came by Marah Dauk, who took fourth in diving with 277.40 points.
Rochester Century won the team title with 494 points. West was fourth at 269, and East/Loyola placed sixth at 149.
