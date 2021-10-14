The Free Press
MAPLETON — Maple River rushed for 321 yards and defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 49-13 in a South Central District football game Thursday.
Amarus Harris rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Boden Simon rushed for 103 yards.
Mason Schirmer had touchdown rushing and receiving, and Will Trio, Grant Klein and Michael Proehl each scored a touchdown. Lucas Doering recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.
For LSH, Mason Reinhardt rushed for a touchdown, and Ethan Hathaway returned an interception for a score.
Maple River (6-1) finishes the regular season with a game against Sibley East on Wednesday.
United South Central 33, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Nick Bushlack completed 11 of 21 passes for 185 yards and four touchdown as the Rebels won at home.
Taylor Conley caught two touchdown passes, while Jon Martinez and Luke Pederson each caught one touchdown pass. Colten Quade had a rushing touchdown.
JWP managed just 45 yards of offense.
Volleyball
Rochester Century 3, Mankato West 1: Abbi Stierlen made 19 kills, and Grace Banse had 18 kills in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference loss at Rochester.
Scores were 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21.
Allison Banse made 18 digs. Maddy Allex had 23 assists, and Trinity Jackson had 19 assists.
West (14-10) hosts Austin on Tuesday.
Waseca 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Dani Freyberg made 18 assists in the Knights’ 25-9, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24 nonconference loss at Lake Crystal.
Lilli Graupman had eight kills for LCWM, while Maggie Graupman had seven kills and Rachel Sickler had six kills.
LCWM (7-16) hosts St. Clair on Monday.
Medford 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Erin Jacobson and Sophie Stork each had five kills in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference loss at home.’
Scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.
Hallie Schultz had 12 assists, and Sidney Schultz made 13 digs.
NRHEG (13-11-1, 5-5) plays at Maple River on Tuesday.
Belle Plaine 3, Norwood Young America 1: Leah Lenz made 16 kills as the Tigers won 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 in a Minnesota River Conference match.
McKenzie Schwichtenberg had 48 assists and 18 digs.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Sleepy Eye 1: Ella Schlei made 14 kills in the Chargers’ 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 victory in a Tomahawk Conference home match.
Kaylee Hunter had 21 assists, five kills and four blocks, and Sam Dalueg added 14 assists, 12 digs and three ace serves.
MVL (9-12) plays Wabasso on Monday.
Sibley East 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 2: Jennifer Wolter had 12 kills and 18 digs as Sibley East won 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10 in a Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
Adeline Williams had 23 assists, and Molly Krentz made 15 kills an served six aces. Morgan Halquist served five aces and had 19 digs.
Sibley East (14-7, 2-3) plays Saturday at the Bloomington Jefferson tournament.
Soccer
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3, Southwest Minnesota Christian 1: Derick Vivas Montoya finished with a goal and assist for the Crusaders in a Section 2A playoff game at Edgerton.
Armando Zamora and Durant Kelly also scored for the Crusaders. Parker Jensen made nine saves in goal.
The Crusaders play Saturday at Pine Island.
