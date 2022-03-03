ST. PAUL — Maple River/United South Central dropped two matches at the Class A wrestling tournament Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, losing 52-9 to Jackson County Central in the quarterfinals and 39-23 to Kimball Area in the consolation semifinals.
Against JCC, which ended up winning the state championship, Ethan Evenson won a 3-1 decision at 145 pounds, Konner Harpestad won 7-6 at 152, and Thayne Decker won 10-4 at 220.
Harpestad won again in the match with Kimball Area, claiming a 3-1 decision. Wyatt Walters won by fall in 54 seconds at 106, and Cooper Ochsendorf had a 17-1 technical fall at 160.
Braxton Simon won 6-3 at 120, Ethan Elvebak won 4-2 at 126, and Boden Simon won 3-0 at 132.
The individual state tournament begins Friday.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 47, Waseca 37: Lauren Cooper scored 27 points as the Knights won the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinal game at Mankato East.
Kloe Wadd led Waseca with 16 points.
The Knights take on New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the subsection finals Monday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena. NRHEG defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52-51 at East.
Sleepy Eye 78, Nicollet 52: Hayley Selby had 14 points and 13 rebounds, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Section 2A, South Subsection loss at Lake Crystal.
Marah Hulke had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Kadence Hesse led Sleepy Eye with 23 points.
Nicollet ends the season at 17-11. Sleepy Eye plays in the subsection final against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Monday.
Boys basketball
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Valley 33: Jaxon Libby scored 23 points as Immanuel Lutheran opened the Christian Athletic League tournament at home.
Jayme Kranz added 11 points.
Immanuel Lutheran plays Willmar Community Christian in the semifinals Friday.
New Ulm 82, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 56: Charlie Osborne scored 28 points to lead New Ulm in a nonconference home game.
Colton Benson scored 17 points, and Jimmy Osborne added 15 points.
Le Sueur-Henderson 59, Tri-City United 47: Gage Bishop scored 22 points in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference victory.
Grant Adams and Dylan Kahlow each added 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.