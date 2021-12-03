The Free Press
MAPLETON — Mason Schirmer had 19 points and 10 assists as Maple River defeated Belle Plaine 80-45 in the opening round of the annual Hardwood Classic boys basketball tournament Friday.
Schirmer also had six rebounds and four steals.
Ethan McGregor scored 11 points, and Ethan Fischer had eight points and nine rebounds.
Maple River faces Rochester Lourdes in the championship game Saturday.
Rochester Lourdes 56, Waseca 55: Shawn Hulscher scored 16 points for the Bluejays in a semifinal game at Maple River’s Hardwood Classic.
Damarius Russell scored 13 points, and Elijah Breck had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Waseca plays Belle Plaine on Saturday at Mapleton.
Cedar Mountain 75, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55: Will Kaesserman had nine points and 12 rebounds in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference loss at home.
Ben Pearson scored 13 points, and Mavericks Johnson had 12 points for MVL. Brayden Kube grabbed 10 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Cedar Mountain 34: Abbie Riederer scored 16 points to help the Chargers win the Tomahawk Conference road game.
Kaylee Hunter added 12 points and five steals. Mia Johnson added nine points, five assists and five steals, and Ella Schlei had eight points and eight rebounds.
United Christian Academy 56, Mankato Loyola 13: Sammy Kann led the Crusaders with seven points in the nonconference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola is 1-1.
Maple River 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52: Claire McGregor had 24 points and eight rebounds in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference game.
Lexi Thomas added 14 points.
Alayna Atherton led WEM (0-2) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Maple River (1-1, 1-0 in Gopher Conference) hosts the Winter Showcase on Friday and Saturday with St. Clair, Belle Plaine and Blue Earth Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.