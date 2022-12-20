MAPLETON — Maple River’s Hayden Niebuhr scored a school-record 49 points for the Eagles in a 89-32 home victory over Medford Tuesday.
Niebuhr also finished with 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Mason Schirmer and Aaron Pawlitschek each added 12 points for the Eagles.
Rochester Mayo 80, Mankato East 78: Brogan Madson scored 26 points for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
Carson Schweim had 19 points for East, and Ganden Gosch added 13 points and six rebounds.
Waseca 88, Hope Academy 54: Damarius Russell led the Bluejays with 25 points and eight assists in a nonconference win.
Laird Keaton had 21 points and six steals for Waseca, while Noah Thompson grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bluejays (4-0) host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 54, Alden Conger 32: Carter Zimmerman led the Crusaders with 13 points and four steals.
Loyola (5-0) is scheduled to host New Ulm Cathedral Thursday.
Martin County West 73, Madelia 41: Tony Zaleski scored 11 points for the Blackhawks in the loss.
Josiah Demaris had nine points and six rebounds for Madelia.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 50: Memphis James scored 27 points for the Bulldogs in their victory.
Daulton Bauer finished with 16 points, and Ryan Kronbach added 15 points.
For NRHEG, Daxter Lee had 23 points and seven rebounds.
JWP (3-2, 2-1 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Waseca.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 50, Faribault 37: Teresa Kiewiet led the Scarlets with 18 points and four rebounds in a Big Nine Conference home victory.
Tucker Downs added 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for West.
The Scarlets host Albert Lea Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 55, Waseca 33: Olivia Harazin finished with 23 points for the Knights in the nonconference win.
Lauren Cooper had 12 points, and Katelin Flack added nine points.
The Knights (5-0) play St. James Tuesday.
Jackson County Central 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55: Kylie LaFrance had 12 points and three steals in the Bucs’ road loss.
Tianna Pope also scored 12 points for WEM.
The Bucs (2-4, 2-1 in Gopher) host St. James Thursday.
Sleepy Eye 69, Nicollet 65: Leah Bode finished with 19 points for the Raiders in the loss.
Brooklyn Bode added 16 points for the Raiders, and Hatti Hansen scored 13 points. Savannah Klockziem had 11 points.
Maple River 68, Medford 34: Lexi Thomas scored 23 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference win.
Claire McGregor had 22 points for Maple River.
Swimming
Austin 96, Mankato West 87: The Scarlets’ Ethan Bartell won both the 100-yard butterfly (58.70) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.64) in the Big Nine meet at the East pool.
Sullivan Jacobs took the 100 breaststroke at 1:04.61.
Rochester Mayo 95.5, Mankato East 88.5: Jordan Hogue won both the 100 backstroke (57.88) and 500 freestyle (5:11.93) in the Big Nine road loss.
East’s Cole Javens won the diving competition with a score of 200.75.
