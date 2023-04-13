The Free Press
Ruby Marble and Zoey Hermel each won two events to lead the Mankato West girls track and field team at a season-opening quadrangular Thursday at Todnem Field.
Team scores were not available.
Marble won the 100-meter dash in 12.55 seconds and 200 dash in 26.32. Hermel won the 300 hurdles in 49.67 and the long jump at 16-feet-11 3/4.
Landree Quint took first in the 1,600 run in 5:36.67, while Mikaela Stenzel won the 400 dash in 1:02.89. In the high jump, Elie Wendinger took first at 5-2.
The Scarlets swept the relays. Jaelyn Doss, Haley Hagen, Wendinger and McKenna Schreiber took first in the 4x100 relay in 54.13. In the 4x200 relay, Doss, Hermel, Marble and Avery Schmitz were winners in 1:47.72.
The 4x400 relay team of Chloe Aanenson, Emily Kodet, Kristen Biebighauser and Schmitz placed first in 4:30.11, and in the 4x800 relay, Stenzel, Madeline Schoenstedt, Olivia Koeneman and Aanenson took first in 11:09.75.
Waseca’s Kalea Sartori won the shot put at 33-9 and discus at 99-5. Camille Ring took first in the 100 hurdles in 16.68, while Ella Dufault won the 800 run in 2:31.77 and Callie Dufault won the 3,200 run in 12:51.87.
New Ulm’s Keira Holberg took first in the triple jump at 31-1, and Emily Pearson won the pole vault at 10-6.
In the boys meet, West’s Ngor Jal took first in the 110 hurdles in 16.00 and 300 hurdles in 42.79. Jalen Smith was also a double winner in the 100 dash (10.87) and 200 dash (22.56).
Ephraim Staley was the winner in the 800 run in 2:04.00. Elijah Green took first in the long jump at 20-7, and Leroy McClelland won the triple jump at 40-3.
Green, Smith, Elijah Bollman and Blake Kirby teamed up for a first-place finish in the 4x100 relay in 44.65. The 4x800 relay team of Owen Risto, Ian Risto, Staley and Luke Lumsden won in 8:40.00.
Waseca’s Christian Rodriguez won the 400 dash in 52.99, and Isaac Feldkamp took first in the 3,200 run in 10:48.98. Addison Sampson won the pole vault at 12-0, and Eddie Herman took first in the discus at 141-2. Waseca also won the 4x200 relay in 1:34.39.
New Ulm won the 4x400 relay in 3:56.26. James Osborne took first in the high jump at 5-8.
New Prague quadrangular: Rylie Hansen won three events to help Mankato East win a nonconference quadrangular at New Prague,
East won with 73 points, followed by New Prague at 38.5, Marshall at 22 and Northfield at 12.5.
Hansen won the 100 dash in 13.3, long jump at 17-10 and pole vault at 9-6.
Laura Thavin took first in the 100 hurdles in 17.4, and Ady Lurken won the 1,600 run in 5:51.6. Hayden Henning placed first in the 400 dash in 1:05, and Emmy Schulz won the 300 hurdles in 49.87.
In the 4x100 relay, Hansen, Avery Schuh, Cami Schuh and Kailynn Thul took first, as did Thul, Jillian Borgmeier, Cami Schuh and Avery Schuh in the 4x200 relay.
Schulz, Ava Tibodeau, Lauren Henkels and Addie Peed won the 4x400 relay, and Henkels, Schulz, Peed and Madison Wolle teamed up for a first-place effort in the 4x800 relay.
Softball
Mankato East 15, St. Peter 0, 4 innings: Peyton Stevermer and Jayda Swalve each drove in three runs as the Cougars won a nonconference game at Thomas Park.
Sydney Jacobs had three hits and two RBIs. Hailey Petzel and Carlie Wendinger each had two hits and an RBI.
Kylinn Stangl gave up six hits with three strikeouts.
Mankato West 14, Northfield 7: Maria Hagen had five hits, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Scarlets won a Big Nine Conference game at Northfield.
Lydia Banse and Jillian Olsen each had three hits and three RBIs. Brooklyn Geerdes was the winning pitcher.
Randolph 17, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2, 4 innings: Emma Woratschka has the Bucs’ only hit and RBI in a Gopher Conference loss at Waterville.
WEM (0-2) plays Monday at home against Nicollet.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 9, Maple River 3: Lexi Thomas had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference loss at Faribault.
Maple River (1-2) plays at Hayfield on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, St. James Area 2: Avery Voges pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts, in a nonconference win at St. James.
LCWM had five hits.
LCWM hosts Jackson County Central on Friday.
Lester Prairie 7, Cleveland 6, 11 innings: The Clippers tied the game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Lester Prairie scored twice in the 11th inning to prevail in the nonconference game.
Lilly Lamont pitched eight innings in relief for Cleveland. Lexy Waldron had two hits and scored two runs, Harley Connor scored two runs, and Sophie Shouler had 2 hits and scored a run.
The Clippers (1-1) play Tuesday at home vs. LCWM.
Boys tennis
Waseca 5, St. James Area 2: Tyler Jellum won 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 1 singles as the Bluejays won the Big South Conference match at Waseca.
Waseca’s No. 2 doubles team of Jenero Delgado and Jon Schoen won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Brennan Kern won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Waseca (2-0) will host Red Wing on Monday.
Lacrosse
Northfield 8, Mankato girls 7: Jana Johnson scored two goals in Mankato’s season-opening Big Nine loss at Northfield.
Brie Severson, Hanna Bouldin, Anna Rader, Reagan Steindl and Kira Prange each scored one goal. Ashley Fischer made nine saves.
Mankato hosts Farmington on Saturday at Dakota Meadows.
Golf
Owatonna 370, Mankato East girls 467: The Cougars opened the second with a Big Nine loss at North Links Golf Course.
Individual scores were not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.