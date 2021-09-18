The Free Press
MANKATO — Jake Sizer threw a touchdown pass to Lawson Godfrey, but St. Clair/Loyola lost 34-8 to Mayer Lutheran in a Mid-Southeast District football game Saturday at the Loyola field.
The touchdown pass covered 31 yards and put the Spartans on top 8-7 with 7 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The Spartans (2-1) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday at St. Clair.
Mankato East 14, Kasson-Mantorville 7: Jacob Eggert threw a pair of touchdown passes to Puolrah Gong as the Cougars won the Big Southeast District game at Kasson.
Eggert completed 14 of 24 passes for 117 yards, and Gong made seven catches for 54 yards.
Meer Othow led the defense with 8.5 tackles. Alex Hennis made seven tackles, and Tyler Gropel had six tackles.
East (2-1) plays Winona on Friday at Wolverton Field.
Soccer
Mankato West boys 2, Byron 1: Caspar Olseth had a goal and assist in the Scarlets’ nonconference win at Dakota Meadows.
Olseth scored on a free kick in the 20th minute, but Byron tied the match before halftime. Mohamed Jama got the winner in the 65th minute, with an assist from Olseth.
West had a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal, with Drew Smook making five saves.
West (6-2) plays at St. Peter on Monday.
Tennis
West splits: The Scarlets beat Blue Earth Area 5-2 and lost to Fairmont 5-2 in a triangular at the Mankato East courts.
The Scarlets’ Lauryn Douglas went 2-0 at No. 1 singles. Payton Douglas got a victory at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
West plays Monday at Rochester Century.
Volleyball
Hopkins tournament: Mankato West went 4-2 at the tournament.
The Scarlets defeated Minneapolis Washburn, St. Louis Park, Spring Lake Park and Buffalo. West lost to Rogers and Woodbury.
Wes (10-7) plays Tuesday at Rochester Mayo.
Girls swimming
Cougar Relays: Mankato West won six events to score 128 points and claim the championship at the East pool.
St. Peter took second at 104, followed by Mankato East/Loyola at 100, Owatonna at 74, Faribault at 52 and Tri-City United at 20.
West’s Sophia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt teamed up for first in the 200-yard medley relay. Ines Arechaga Torralba, Lydia Krautkremer, Olivia Koeneman and Anika Younge were winners in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:55.72.
In the 3x200 freestyle, Arechaga Torralba, Bittner and Koeneman took first in 6:31.15, and Olivia Leonard, Lee and Sophia Leonard took first in the 3x100 individual medley in 3:20.97.
Sophia Leonard, Younge, Olivia Leonard and Vogt won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.24, and Bittner, Younge and Olivia Leonard placed first in the 3x100 breaststroke relay in 3:42.18.
St. Peter’s Salena Smit, Anna Boomgarden and Jaiden Landsom won the 50-100-100 butterfly in 2:47.23, and Eve Zimmerman, Olivia Denzer, Ellie Johnson and Hannah Denzer won the 50-100-200-500 freestyle in 9:16.66.
East/Loyola’s Parker Beavens, Madison Bomstad and Addison Witte placed first in the 3x100 breaststroke in 3:26.76.
