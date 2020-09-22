MANKATO -- Owen Quist made 15 saves as Mankato East lost 4-0 to Rochester Mayo in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at the Bethany Lutheran field.
The Cougars had eight shots on goal.
East (2-3-2) plays Mankato West at 5 p.m. Friday at Caswell North.
Mankato East 0, Rochester Mayo 0: Izzy Schott made eight saves as the Cougars tied the Spartans in a Big Nine match at Rochester.
The Cougars had five shots on goal.
East (5-0-2) plays Mankato West at 7 p.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
New Ulm boys 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/ Madelia 2: Anderson Flores and Wilber Coca Romero scored for the Crusaders, who lost the game at New Ulm.
Jack Richards made 10 saves and Parker Jensen had five saves.
New Ulm girls 6, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/ Madelia 0: Livia Reinarts scored two first-half goals as New Ulm posted the shutout at the Loyola field.
Anne Howard and Paige Kalis each had a goal and two assists. Bryn Nesvold and Alexis Rustin each scored a goal, and Sydney Owens had an assist.
Kendra Nesvold and Arianna Dreyer combined for six saves. New Ulm had 13 shots on goal.
The Crusaders play Marshall on Oct. 2.
Swimming
Marshall 103, St. Peter 83: Hannah Denzer won two events in the Saints' Big South Conference dual at St. Peter.
Denzer won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.56. She anchored the 200 freestyle relay, joining Lexi Johnson, Jaiden Landsom and Kathryn Larson to finish first in 1:51.79.
Laura Klatt won the diving with 187.7 points.
