The Free Press
MANKATO — Annika Younge scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, but Mankato West lost 82-69 on Tuesday in a battle at the top of the Big Nine Conference girls basketball race.
Lani Schoper scored 14 points, and Emily Fitterer added 10 points and four assists. Calie Schumann scored nine points.
Mayo is 8-0. West (7-1) plays at Mankato East on Friday.
Mankato East 66, Northfield 61: Lexi Karge had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at the East gym.
Mackenzie Schweim added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Macy Birkholz scored nine points, and Peyton Stevermer had seven points and nine assists.
East (7-1) hosts Mankato West on Friday.
Maple River 46, United South Central 43: Ashley Ulrich hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Ulrich finished the game with nine points. Lexi Thomas led Maple River with 13 points, and Claire McGregor scored 12.
USC was led by Izzy O’Rourke with 19 points.
Maple River (4-4) plays Thursday at Randolph.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 43: Brielle Bartelt scored 24 points in the Bucs’ Gopher win at Faribault.
Claire Bohlen scored 10 for WEM.
The Bucs (6-1, 5-0 in Gopher) host Blooming Prairie on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 77, Nicollet/Loyola 38: Hayley Selby finished with with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Nicollet/Loyola (4-4) will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 63, Madelia 46: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference road loss.
Madelia (3-5, 2-4) plays Saturday at Alden-Conger.
Nicollet 81, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 57: Shane Stevensen finished with 30 points for the Raiders in a Valley Conference home victory.
Collin Bode scored 19 points for the Raiders, while Colton Thomson had 12 points.
Drew Dahl led the Knights with 22 points.
The Raiders (5-3, 3-2 in Valley) play Thursday at Martin County West.
Cleveland 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44: Ben Holden finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers in a Valley Conference home win.
Isaac Mueller scored 11 for the Clippers, while Eric Rohlfing had 10 points.
Karson Lindsay scored 15 for JWP.
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Grace Baptist 37: Austin Hanel led the Trojans with 22 points and eight rebounds in a Christian Athletic League victory.
Orrin Gessner added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Immanuel.
The Trojans host St. James Area on Thursday.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 4, Owatonna 4: Gavin Brunmeier had two goals and an assist for the Scarlets as they tied the Big Nine contest at Owatonna.
After the Huskies got out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, West scored three goals to tie the score in the second period.
Owatonna took the lead early in the third, but Brunmeier tied the game at 16:05 with his second goal of the night.
Wyant Fowlds and Gage Schmidt also scored for the Scarlets.
West (6-1-1) will host Northfield on Friday.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 4, Faribault 3: Jake Schreiber scored a pair of goals for the Cougars as the got the Big Nine win in overtime at All Seasons Arena.
Jake Kanzenbach scored the game-winner in OT, while Layten Liffrig also scored.
The Cougars (7-1) host Dodge County on Saturday.
Owatonna 5, Mankato West girls 1: Ellie Pelesotti scored the lone goal for West in the Big Nine loss at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets were outshot 50-16.
West (2-6) plays Thursday at Rochester Century.
Wrestling
Owatonna 54, Mankato West 24: Damian Riewe (145 pounds), Colten Landwer (195) and Gannon Rosenfeld (220) each won by fall in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at Owatonna.
Mankato West 57, Austin 12: Damian Riewe (145) and Gannon Rosenfeld (285) each won by fall in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at Owatonna.
Evan Ehmke won a decision at 138.
East splits: The Mankato East wrestling team split a pair of conference duals at Northfield.
East fell to Northfield 50-18, and beat Rochester John Marshall 70-9.
Luke Scholtes, Brian Thilges, Nate Drumm and Rieley Fleming each won twice for the Cougars. Fleming had two falls.
The Cougars (6-8, 4-6 in Big Nine) wrestle Thursday at home against Rochester John Marshall and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet.
Waseca 48, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27: John Feeley won a 4-3 decision at 106 pounds as Waseca won the nonconference home dual.
Teammates Kaden Johnson (113), Mason Gehloff (126), Luke Osweiler (132) and Oliver O’Brien (138) each won by fall.
For WEMJWP, Gavin Krause (145), Maddox Moreno (160) and Isaac Quast (170) each won by fall, and Keegan Kuball (285) earned a 1-0 decision.
Le Sueur-Henderson 40, WEMJWP 35: Jordan Grinde had a 12-1 major decision in the Giants’ nonconference victory.
Wyatt Genelin (126), Mark Boisjolie (132), Dylan Novak (138), Andy Genelin (152) and Ethan Genelin (170) each won by fall for LSH.
Carson Petry (106), Jack Cahill (160), Kurtis Crosby (182) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won by fall for WEMJWP.
St. Clair/Loyola splits: Simon Kruse (106), Eli Kruse (113) and Hunter McCann (120) each won twice by fall in the duals at St. James.
Lucas Vaughan (132), Chase Bade (138) and Jacob Schimek (182) each went 2-0 for the Cyclones.
St. Clair/Loyola defeated St. James Area 44-36 and lost to Springfield 48-36.
Medford 42, Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther 12: Gach Mar won by fall for Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther in the nonconference dual at Madelia.
