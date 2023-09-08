The Free Press
ANDOVER — Bart McAninch rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Mankato West defeated Andover 35-21 in a Class AAAAA football game Friday.
McAninch completed 15 of 24 passes for 184 yards, and he rushed 19 times for 175 yards. Brody Koberoski made 10 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Calvin O’Connor made 11 tackles, with 3 tackles for loss. Denim Blackstad and Camden Ellwein each made two sacks, and Ben O’Neil had an interception.
West (2-0) plays at Waconia on Friday.
Mankato East 42, Apple Valley 21: Rafe Bowman rushed 24 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ win at Apple Valley.
Eric Richards also had a rushing touchdown. Ganden Gosch completed 12 of 22 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Brogan Madson had 10 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Hayden Tischler had a touchdown reception.
Levi Keim-Wolfe led the defense with six tackles, and Nathan Bridger made four tackles.
East (2-0) plays at Chaska on Friday.
Maple River 22, Redwood Valley 19: Tyler Hollerich scored on a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Eagles won at Mapleton.
Hollerich finished with 89 yards and two touchdowns, and he had a touchdown pass to Cale Hansen.
Jax Boening made nine tackles.
Southland 69, Madelia 14: Cale Odegard rushed for a touchdown and passed for another in Madelia’s home loss.
Odegard passed for 70 yards, with Chase Osborne catching the touchdown pass.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8: Daulton Bauer connected with Ryan Kronbach for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ road loss.
Bauer ran for the two-point conversion. Nolan Morsching rushed for 103 yards.
Cross country
Faribault Invitational: Isaiah Anderson finished third in 16:14 as the Mankato East boys won the 15-team Faribault Invitational.
East scored 44 points, well ahead of Blaine at 79. Mankato West placed eighth at 200.
East’s Luke Scholtes finished seventh in 16:22, one spot ahead of Audi Thom at 16:36. Dayton Clobes was 12th at 16:43, and Evan MacLean placed 14th at 16:49.
For West, Ephraim Staley placed 11th at 16:41.62. Tyler Kirchoff was 45th at 17:49.09, and Landon Bannerman was 46th at 17:51.52.
The West girls took third with 122 points. Northfield was the winner at 49, and East took ninth at 195.
For West, Landree Quint took fifth in 19:36.27, with Chloe Aanenson in 11th at 20:37.55.
East’s Lauren Henkels took eighth in 19:58.36, with teammate Madison Wolle in 29th in 21:46.90.
