The Free Press
AUSTIN — Bart McAninch passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another as the Mankato West football team defeated Austin 51-3 on Saturday.
McAninch completed 16 of 24 passes for 252 yards. Collin Johnston caught two touchdown passes, while Brody Koberoski, Jalen Smith and Elijah Green each had one.
Elijah Bollman also had a rushing touchdown.
The defense allowed just 101 yards of offense. Carter Mihm made six tackles, and Denim Blackstad had four tackles and a sack. Collin Johnston and Damian Riewe each made an interception.
No. 1-ranked West (6-0) hosts Northfield on Friday.
Blue Earth Area 24, Maple River 21: Ashton Lloyd passed 5 yards to Noah Johnson on the final play as the Bucs prevailed at Mapleton.
Lloyd also passed for another touchdowns and ran for two scores, including one early in the fourth quarter to close the deficit to 21-18.
Lloyd passed for 203 yards and rushed for 112 yards.
Maple River quarterback Landon Fox passed for 105 yards, with touchdowns to Will Sellers and Mason Schirmer. Tom Buckholtz also rushed for a touchdown.
The Eagles (4-2) only had 177 yards of offense, while BEA (5-1) had 405 yards.
Soccer
Mankato West boys 2, Albert Lea 0: Leo Demars and Noah Femrite scored for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference match at Albert Lea.
Ryan Rooney and Sam Gersich each had an assist.
Eric Smook made five saves for the shutout.
The Scarlets open the section playoffs on Tuesday.
New Ulm 7, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 0: Brenen Shaver scored three goals for the Eagles in a nonconference home win.
Nils Quist added two goals, and Josh Shanman and Logan Goblirsch each scored one.
Ethan Goff had 5 saves. New Ulm had 19 shots.
Kasson-Mantorville 6, St. Peter girls 0: St. Peter managed just seven shots in the nonconference loss.
Kasson-Mantorville had 22 shots on goal, scoring all six goals in the second half.
St. Peter begins section play Tuesday.
Pine Island 3, St. Peter boys 2: Marty Anderson and Josh VanGrootheest scored for the Saints in a nonconference match at the home field.
St. Peter will open the section playoffs on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, St. Clair 0: Maggie Graupman made 13 kills as the Knights won 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 in a Valley Conference match at St. Clair.
Dani Freyberg had 36 assists. Avery Voges made seven kills, and Ella Thorson had six kills. Lauren Cooper finished with 14 digs.
LCWM (19-7, 6-2 in Valley) plays Tuesday at Waseca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.