The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Bart McAninch accounted for four total touchdowns for the Mankato West football team in a 28-24 road win over Rochester Mayo Friday night.
McAninch went 24 of 35 for 245 yards and one passing touchdown, while also adding 59 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
Jalen Smith made seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Trenton Fontaine made five tackles, including two sacks, while Denim Blackstad recorded three tackles for loss and a sack.
The Scarlets (5-0) play Oct. 8 at Austin.
Byron 35, Mankato East 28: Alex Hennis scored two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars in a home loss at Wolverton Field.
Ganden Gosch went 9 for 17 with 147 yards and touchdown, and Tyler Gropel made a 41-yard touchdown catch.
Michael Bosse led the team with 67 receiving yards. Levi Keim-Wolfe made nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks.
The Cougars (1-4) host Albert Lea Friday.
Waseca 22, Jordan 21: Kyle Ahlschlager rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the Bluejays in the home victory.
Ollie O’Brien, who made nine tackles in the game, sealed the win with an interception in the game’s final minute.
Christian Rodriguez rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown, and Max Neaves made 10 tackles.
Waseca (4-1) plays Thursday at New Ulm.
Maple River 35, Norwood Young America 24: Mason Schirmer scored three touchdowns for the Eagles in the road win.
Schirmer carried six times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding five catches for 74 yards and a score. Landon Fox also scored two rushing touchdowns.
The Eagles (4-1) host Blue Earth Area Friday.
St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19: Josh Bosacker finished with two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown in the Saints’ home win.
Nakiye Mercado carried 11 times for 116 yards for St. Peter, and Tate Olson went 7 of 15 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
St. Peter (2-3) plays Friday at Marshall.
Lester Prairie 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6: Ryan Kronbach carried 14 times for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in a road loss.
Nolan Morsching led JWP with 11 tackles.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 58, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 19: Panthers’ quarterback Alden Dobberstein threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the road loss.
For GFW, Garret Schmidt made 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Soccer
Mankato East boys 2, New Ulm 0: Owen Quist made five saves to record the shutout for the Cougars Friday at New Ulm.
Trace Wrage and Sam Thom each scored for East.
The Cougars (6-6-1) host New Prague Monday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 4, St. Peter 3: Derick Vivas-Montoya finished with three goals and an assist for the Crusaders in the road win Thursday at St. Peter.
Emanuel Montiel also scored, and Erick Zamora made seven saves in goal.
The Crusaders host Waseca Tuesday.
