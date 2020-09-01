The Free Press
MANKATO — Monera McMahon scored a pair of goals for the Mankato West girls soccer team in a 4-0 Big Nine win over Rochester John Marshall Tuesday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Kylie Peters had a goal and an assist for the Scarlets, while Alaina Spaude also scored.
West outshot John Marshall 20-4. Bri Stoltzman and Macey Bauer combined for the shutout in goal.
West (2-0) plays Thursday in Owatonna.
Mankato East boys 2, Albert Lea 0: Suleyman Yakub and Omar Abdi each scored for East in the Big Nine road victory.
Sam Thom and Dailan Bangu each added assists for East, which outshot Albert Lea 16-2. Calin Jacobs got the shutout in goal.
The Cougars (1-0-1) host Rochester John Marshall Friday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Mankato East girls 5, Albert Lea 1: Hannah Rosie finished with two goals and an assist for the Cougars in a Big Nine victory at Bethany Lutheran College.
Megan Geraets had a goal and an assist for East, while Ella Huettl also scored.
East plays Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Mankato West boys 2, Rochester John Marshall 0: Adam Olenius and Joey Decko scored for the Scarlets in the Big Nine road win.
Casper Olseth assisted on both goals.
West outshot John Marshall 14-8. Nick Lundberg made eight saves in goal for the shutout.
The Scarlets (2-0) host Owatonna Thursday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Waseca 11, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: Gabriela Rodriguez scored five goals for the Bluejays in the road win.
Thyme Lang added two goals, while Samantha Azure, Ella Krautkremer, Madeline Bulfer and Addison Wiesler also scored.
Waseca 7, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 0: Christian Arreguin finished with three goals for Waseca in a home victory.
Sage Lang, Brandon Lopez, Luke Osweiler and John Robbins also scored for the Bluejays.
St. Peter boys 2, New Ulm 1: Christian Edwards scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the loss.
Aaron Dewanz made 12 saves in goal for the Eagles.
Girls tennis
Owatonna 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Cougars fell to the Huskies in straight sets at home.
Kezia Kim, Tiegan Richards, Hannah Kuiper and Lizzy Boerboom each lost singles matches for East.
Sibley East 6, Maple River 1: Rachel Widmer, Mallory Sylvester and Shelby Dieball each picked up singles victories for the Wolverines in a home victory.
The lone win for the Eagles came at No. 1 by Jacquelyn Wibstad.
