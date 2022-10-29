ST. CLAIR — Brandon Meng scored five touchdowns for the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola football team, which downed Blooming Prairie 42-14 in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday.
Meng finished with 19 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He also made five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Spartans quarterback Jake Sizer went 12 for 20 with 220 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Karels made five total tackles, including a sack, for St. Clair/Loyola. Simon Morgan and Lawson Godfrey each made interceptions.
Top-seeded Clair/Loyola (10-0) will take on No. 2 Blue Earth Area in the the Section 2AA championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Janesville.
Blue Earth Area 38, Maple River 6: The Bucs scored 24 points in the second quarter and rolled to the victory in the semifinals of the Section 2AA playoffs at Blue Earth.
Parker Meyers rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns for the Bucs.
Maple River's Landon Fox passed for 117 yards, including a touchdown pass to Cale Hansen in the first quarter.
BEA (8-2) plays St. Clair/Loyola in the section championship game on Friday at Janesville.
Waseca 33, Tri-City United 7: Kyle Ahlschlager rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Bluejays in their home victory in the Section 3AAA semifinals.
Oliver O'Brien and Christian Rodriguez also had rushing touchdowns for Waseca.
Carter Ellis led the team with 10 tackles and an interception, while Max Neaves finished with nine tackles and two sacks.
The Bluejays (8-1) will host Fairmont in the section championship game Friday. Waseca defeated Fairmont 32-14 on Sept. 24 at Waseca. Fairmont defeated Luverne 35-0 on Saturday.
Swimming
Big Nine meet: Olivia Leonard had a pair of top-five finishes for Mankato West at the conference meet, held at Rochester.
Rochester Century won the conference championship with 439 points. West placed fourth with 236.5 points, and Mankato East/Loyola was sixth at 170.
Leonard placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:12.56 and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.64.
Lucy Vogt took third in the 100 freestyle in 56.11, as did Catherine Bittner in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.06. Ella Lee was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.68.
The Scarlets were second in the 200 medley relay, with Leonard, Bittner, Lee and Vogt finishing in 1:51.94. The 400 freestyle relay team of Vogt, Olivia Koeneman, Lee and Leonard placed third in 3:49.28.
For East/Loyola, Marah Dauk took second in diving with 236.15 points, and Avery Schuh placed fifth in 57.47.
The 200 freestyle relay of Avery Schuh, Bryn Ashland, Jayne Satre ad Camryn Schuh took third in 1:46.59.
