The Free Press
ST. PETER — Jalen Suggs led much-hyped Minnehaha Academy with 19 points in a 95-66 nonconferene victory over St. Peter on Saturday.
For St. Peter, Ethan Grant, Wyatt Olson and Bennett Olson each scored 14 points. Mason Doherty added five points.
Chet Holmgren and Prince Aligbe each had 16 points for the Redhawks.
The Saints (13-8) play Tuesday at Norwood Young America.
Owatonna 65, Mankato West 57: Buom Jock finished with 21 points for the Scarlets in a Big Nine home loss.
Martez Redeaux scored 12, while Mason Ellwein added 11 points.
West (6-14) plays Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall.
Lac qui Parle 81, Madelia 62: Ja’Sean Glover scored 25 points for the Blackhawks in a nonconference loss at Bethany Lutheran.
The Blackhawks (7-12) play Monday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 84, Cleveland 80: Ben Holden had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and he scored the 1,000th point of his career in the nonconference loss at Bethany Lutheran College.
Eric Rohlfing led the Clippers with 33 points.
Cleveland hosts Mankato Loyola on Monday in the opening round of the Valley Showcase.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 72, Nicollet 67: Riley Hulke finished with 21 points and nine assists for the Raiders in a Valley Conference game at Granada.
Ben Radke scored 14 points, while Collin Bode added 10 points.
Girls basketball
Rochester Mayo 78, Mankato West 68: Lani Schoper led the Scarlets with 23 points in a Big Nine loss at the West gym.
Bri Stoltzman finished with 16 points, six assists and six steals. Holly Wiste added 13 points and four assists.
The Scarlets (14-7, 12-5 in Big Nine) host Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Maple River 58, Le Sueur-Henderson 47: Ally Bruegger scored all of her 17 points in the second half, as the Eagles won the nonconference game at home.
Ashley Ulrich and Claire McGregor each scored nine.
Morgan Goettlicher led the Giants with 12 points.
The Eagles (14-9) host Medford on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 43, St. Clair 34: Alexis Cloyd scored 16 points as the Knights won the Valey Conference Showcase championship at Granada.
Katelin Flack added 12 points, and Lakesha Carter scored 10.
For St. Clair, Emily Olson scored 15 points.
LCWM (18-3, 10-0) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Nicollet/Loyola 76, Cleveland 63: Hayley Selby had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Raiders’ victory in the Valley Showcase at Granada.
Zoey Weller added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Josi Hansen had 14 points and four assists. Marah Hulke collected nine points, five rebounds and seven assists. Kendall Robertson scored 11 points, one more than Megan Frutiger.
Nicollet/Loyola (6-14) plays at New Ulm Cathedral on Monday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51: Abbie Theusch scored 27 points in the Knights’ Valley Showcase win at Granada.
Kennedy Severtson added 13 points for ACGE.
Mandy Gruis led the Bulldogs with 14 points and five rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran 59, Cedar Mountain 47: Aubree Kranz had 24 points and four rebounds for Immanuel Lutheran in the nonconference home victory.
Nyamer Riek had nine points and five rebounds, and Anna Pepper had nine points and five rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran (12-7) plays Monday at Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.
Mankato Loyola 80, St. James 74: Lawson Godfrey led the Crusaders with 27 points in a nonconference win at St. James.
Matthew Helget added 12 points for Loyola.
Derrick Halvorson led St. James with 29 points.
The Crusaders (10-11) play Cleveland on Monday in the first round of the Valley Conference Showcase.
Gymnastics
Big Nine meet: Mankato West had three gymnasts earn all-conference honors at the meet in Austin.
Taryn Sellner, Jenna Sikel and Mckenna Schreiber were all conference for West, while Zoey Hermel was honorable mention.
The Scarlets placed third with 143.375 points. East/Loyola was fourth at 135.375. Owatonna won the meet with 145.875 points.
Sellner was first on the beam with a score of 9.675 and took second in the all around at 36.825. Sikel (9.175) was third on the bars.
For the Cougars, Truly Evans was honorable mention. Evans (8.275) was 11th on the bars.
Wrestling
Minnetonka Invitational: Wyatt Block pinned four opponents as Mankato West went 1-3 in the tournament.
West defeated Minneapolis South 64-18 and lost 38-27 to Princeton, 39-30 to Minnetonka and 45-30 to Cambridge-Isanti.
Block (170/182) pinned three opponents in the first period.
Charlie Pickell (132) went 4-0 with three pins, and Gannon Rosenfeld (160) also won four matches, two by pin and two by decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.