MADELIA — Caleb Carlovsky delivered a double and three RBIs as Minnesota Valley Lutheran opened the baseball season with a 10-3 nonconference victory over Madelia on Friday.

Carlovsky also pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, striking out seven. Josh Giefer was the winning pitcher, tossing the first 4 2/3 innings.

Collin Fast and Leyton Brau each had two hits for MVL.

For Madelia, Jake Lehman was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Blake Altenburg had two hits.

The Chargers play a doubleheader Monday against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Fairfax. Madelia hosts Nicollet on Tuesday.

Softball

Blooming Prairie 10, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Kiya Erler and Dani Gerdts each had a hit for the Bulldogs, who lost the Gopher Conference game at Blooming Prairie.

Pitcher Abby Tarrant had seven strikeouts.

Sleepy Eye 12, St. Clair/Loyola 5: Caroline Schimek had a pair of doubles in the Spartans' nonconference loss at the Loyola field.

Schimek was the losing pitcher, despite allowing just four hits. Irie Hansen and Jaylee Ely each had a hit for the Spartans.

St. Clair/Loyola plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.

