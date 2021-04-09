MADELIA — Caleb Carlovsky delivered a double and three RBIs as Minnesota Valley Lutheran opened the baseball season with a 10-3 nonconference victory over Madelia on Friday.
Carlovsky also pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, striking out seven. Josh Giefer was the winning pitcher, tossing the first 4 2/3 innings.
Collin Fast and Leyton Brau each had two hits for MVL.
For Madelia, Jake Lehman was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Blake Altenburg had two hits.
The Chargers play a doubleheader Monday against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Fairfax. Madelia hosts Nicollet on Tuesday.
Softball
Blooming Prairie 10, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Kiya Erler and Dani Gerdts each had a hit for the Bulldogs, who lost the Gopher Conference game at Blooming Prairie.
Pitcher Abby Tarrant had seven strikeouts.
Sleepy Eye 12, St. Clair/Loyola 5: Caroline Schimek had a pair of doubles in the Spartans' nonconference loss at the Loyola field.
Schimek was the losing pitcher, despite allowing just four hits. Irie Hansen and Jaylee Ely each had a hit for the Spartans.
St. Clair/Loyola plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.