The Free Press
LESTER PRAIRIE — Maddie Pearson had 21 assists and 10 digs as Minnesota Valley Lutheran defeated Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 in a nonconference volleyball match Monday.
Mara Weisensel made 12 kills, and Emma Nelson had 10. Abbie Riederer served three aces.
MVL (10-3) plays at New Ulm Cathedral today.
St. Peter 3, Sibley East 0: Paige Hewitt made 31 assists as St. Peter won 25-20, 25-15, 25-14 in a nonconference match at St. Peter.
McKenna VanZee and Sarah Conlon each had nine service points, and Allie McCabe served four aces. Brielle Bushaw made 11 kills, and Conlon had 10.
Tennis
Waseca 6, Tri-City United 1: The No. 2 doubles team of Emily Farley and Nicole DeJager won 7-5, 7-5 to highlight the Buejays’ nonconference victory at Waseca.
Taylor Pfeifer (6-2, 6-3), CeCe Huttemier (6-0, 6-2) and Sarah Robbins (6-0, 6-2) each won singles matches.
Hannah Potter and Morgan Bruhn won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, and Ava Storjohann and Emilie Adamek won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Monserrat Ruiz grabbed a point for TCU by winning 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Waseca (5-13) plays at Albert Lea on Thursday.
Soccer
Worthington 3, Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia boys 0: Jack Richards made seven saves in the Crusaders’ home loss.
The Crusaders had five shots on goal.
The Crusaders play at Fairmont today.
New Ulm boys 1, Waseca 0, OT: Jack Howard scored the only goal with a minute remaining as the Eagles won the Big South Conference match at home.
Brando Ocampo got the assist, sending a free kick cross to Howard, who headed the ball into the net.
New Ulm (6-6) hosts St. Peter in another conference match today.
New Ulm girls 2, Waseca 1: Bryn Nesvold and Livia Reinarts each scored a first-half goal as New Ulm claimed a Big South victory at Waseca.
Paige Kalis assisted on Nesvold’s goal, while Bekah Friendshuh had the assist on the second goal.
Gabriella Rodriguez scored Waseca’s goal just before halftime.
New Ulm had 16 shots on goal. Eagles’ goalkeeper Kendra Nesvold made 15 saves.
New Ulm (8-4-1) plays at Marshall on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.