ST. PETER — Kaden Larson finished with two goals and an assist for top-seeded New Ulm in a 4-3 win over fourth-seeded Mankato West in the Section 3A semifinals Monday at Don Roberts Ice Rink on the Campus of Gustavus Adolphus.
The Eagles led 4-1 after a goal from Blake Soukup at 2:01 of the third period, but West's Gavin Villagomez and Sean King answered with goals at 6:38 and 7:46 of the third, respectively. The Scarlets were unable to tie it down the stretch.
Gage Schmidt finished with a goal and an assist for West.
For the Eagles, Soukup had a goal and two assists, while Austin Uecker finished with a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored New Ulm 27-17.
The Eagles will play third-seeded Luverne for the Section 3A championship on Wednesday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Luverne 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2: Shae Gavin scored two goals for the second-seeded Cougars, as they fell in the Section 3A semifinals Monday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Luverne scored twice in the first period, before Gavin answered with goals at 6:47 and 16:25 of the second. The Cardinals then scored four unanswered goals in the third.
Shots on goal favored East/Loyola 27-20.
The Cougars finish the season at 11-16.
Boys basketball
Springfield 64, Mankato Loyola 43: Simon Morgan finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders in a nonconference loss.
Skyler Hill-Koenen added nine points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders.
Loyola (18-8) will host the winner of Nicollet and Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain Tuesday in the Section 2A, South Subsection playoffs.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 88, Madelia 55: Daulton Bauer led the Bulldogs with 34 points in the nonconference road win.
Memphis James added 20 points for JWP, and Cole Schlueter scored 11 points.
Hayden Jones led Madelia with 19 points.
The Bulldogs (13-13) host Cleveland in the Section 2A, South Subsection playoffs Friday. Madelia will play at United South Central Tuesday.
