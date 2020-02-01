LE SUEUR -- Riley Hulke scored 37 points to reach 2,000 points for his career, leading Nicollet to a 75-32 win over Le Sueur-Henderson in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday.
Hulke also had eight assists and five steals.
Shane Stevensen added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Radke grabbed 13 rebounds.
St. Cloud Christian 53, Immanuel Lutheran 52, 2OT: Austin Hanel had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but the Trojans lost in double overtime in the Christian Athletic League game at St. Cloud.
Peter Olmanson added 10 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
Jackson County Central 88, St. James Area 49: Hayden Jones scored 17 points in the Saints' Big South Conference loss at home.
Derrick Halvorson added 14 points.
Rudy Voss led JCC with 22 points.
St. James Area plays at Luverne on Tuesday.
Marshall 70, Waseca 59: Kyreese Willingham scored 18 points in the Bluejays' Big South Conference loss at Marshall.
Andrew Morgan had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Matt Seberson scored 13 points. Ryan Dufault had nine points, four assists and four steals.
Waseca (15-5, 9-1) plays at home Tuesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event.
Girls basketball
Le Sueur-Henderson 62, Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 48: Hayley Selby led the Raiders with 20 points and seven rebounds in the Raider's nonconference loss at Le Sueur.
Josi Hansen scored 17 points for the Raiders, and Marah Hulke had 11 assists.
Nicollet/Loyola (4-13) plays at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Monday in the first round of the Valley Showcase.
New Ulm 72, Faribault 64: Kirsten Dennis had 21 points and five steals as New Ulm picked up the nonconference victory.
It's the second straight home win for New Ulm.
Hannah Osborne added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Nora Windschill had nine points and eight rebounds.
New Ulm (8-10) plays at home Monday against Belle Plaine.
Immanuel Lutheran 45, St. Cloud Christian 16: Eve Olmanson scored 14 points as Immanuel Lutheran won the Christian Athletic League game at St. Cloud.
Ashlyn Kranz added 11 points and five rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran plays Rochester Area Homeschool in a CAL game Monday at Rochester.
Windom Area 54, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 46: Margo Stoesz scored 16 points in the Wolverines' nonconference loss at Mountain Lake.
Brooke Naas added 12 points, and Anika Fast had eight points.
MLAC (12-6) plays at Luverne on Friday.
Hockey
Litchfield 3, Mankato East/Loyola girls 1: Litchfield scored three goals in the second period to win the nonconference game at All Seasons Arena.
Kailey Newton's goal put the Cougars on top in the first period, with an assist from McKenzie Keller.
Litchfield had a 42-28 advantage in shots on goal. East's Hailey Baker made 25 saves.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 5, Red Wing 4, OT: Zach Lebens scored the game-winner as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
The Cougars trailed 2-0 after two periods. Matthew Salzle scored two power-play goals early in the third to tie the game. After Red Wing scored twice, Jake Kanzenbach and Brett Borchardt scored to force the overtime.
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Mankato West boys 1: Gavin Brunmeier scored in the first period of the Scarlets' nonconference loss at Sartell.
West had a 26-13 advantage in shots on goal.
West (13-8) plays Tuesday at Owatonna.
Mankato West girls 3, Waseca 0: Sarah Olsen had the shutout as the Scarlets ended the regular season with a nonconference win at Waseca.
Sunshine Langworthy, Molly Grundhoffer and Brooke Pockrandt each scored a goal for the Scarlets.
Wrestling
Fasnacht Invitational: Jackson County Central scored 163.5 points to win the tournament at Janesville.
Dover-Eyota was second at 145, edging Chatfield by 1.5 points.
St. Clair/ Mankato Loyola placed sixth with 64.5, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown scored 48 points to finish eighth.
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 34, Blue Earth Area 28: Ty Peterson won by fall in 1:54 in the 113-pound match for the Bucs in a nonconference match at New Ulm.
Jaxen Klinkner (138) also won by fall, in 3:01. Caleb Beeler (132), Max Ehrich (160) and Nick Lawrence (220) each won by decision for BEA.
Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational: Bruce Sonnek won three matches at 113 and 120 pounds, but United South Central went 0-3 in the tournament at St. Paul.
USC lost to St. Francis 53-21, Eden Prairie 48-25 and Cretin-Derham Hall 42-36.
Byron Getchell (106), Ethan Elvebak (132), Konnor Harpestad (145), Micah Hamson (152) and Jacob Billings (220) each won two matches for the Rebels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.