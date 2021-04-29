The Free Press
MANKATO — Breck Carlson drove in the only run for Mankato West, which lost 8-1 to Northfield in a Big Nine Conference softball game Thursday at the West field.
Maddie Bode had a triple, and Lauryn Douglas had two hits.
Northfield hit three home runs.
The Scarlets (7-2) host Rochester Mayo on Saturday.
Mankato East 14, Faribault 0, 5 innings: Tayler Swalve had three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at Thomas Park.
Syd Jacobs was 3 for 4 and scored four runs. Madi Mangulis had two hits and three RBIs, and Maddie Glogowski had two hits and two RBIs.
Madie Clarke pitched the first three innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts. Kylinn Stangl finished, allowing one hit in two innings.
East (9-2) hosts New Ulm on Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 11, United South Central 0, 5 innings: Gloria Cortez pitched a two-hitter for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference victory at Wells.
Lindsay Condon was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Allison Rients had two hits and two RBIs, and Brielle Bartelt had a hit and two RBIs.
WEM (4-3, 4-1 in Gopher) plays Monday at home against Maple River.
Maple River 3, Hayfield 2: Julia Langworthy allowed only four hits in the Gopher victory at Mapleton.
Gabby Drews had a hit, RBI and run scored.
Maple River (3-3) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 20, Madelia 2, 4 innings: Jacie Schultz annd Olivia Harazin both homered in the Knights’ Valley victory.
Avery Voges went 4 for 4, and Dai Freyberg was 3 for 3.
LCWM (7-0) hosts Maple River on Friday.
Le Sueur-Henderson sweeps Mayer Lutheran: Rhyan Fritz and Zoe Thomson each had three RBIs as the Giants won 18-0 and 12-1 in a Minnesota River Conference doubleheader at Henderson.
In the opener, Chloe Brandt got the win, walking one and striking out 10, and she also had two hits.
Fritz was the winning pitcher in Game 2, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts. Halle Bemmels had two hits and scored three runs, and McKenna Borchardt was 2 for 3.
LSH (8-0) plays Tuesday at Norwood Young America.
Cathedral sweeps MVL: Minnesota Valley Lutheran had only five hits in the Tomahawk Conference doubleheader at New Ulm.
In the opener, Cathedral won 12-0, with MVL getting just one hit. Sarah Mohr and Lilly Brennan each had two RBIs for Cathedral.
The Greyhounds won 10-0 in Game 2, with Kian Helget collecting four hits and two RBIs.
Baseball
Mankato Loyola 16, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0, 5 innings: Caleb Fogal pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Crusaders won the Valley Conference game at Janesville.
Lawson Godfrey had a double, triple and four RBIs. Fogal and Bryce Schwab both had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Loyola (6-1) plays at New Ulm Cathedral on Saturday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11, Nicollet 7: Evan Mann and Owen Mann each had two hits and an RBI for the Knights in a Valley victory.
Michael McCue was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on five hits in six innings, and he was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Andrew Lange had a hit and RBI.
For Nicollet, Tyler Laven was 3 for 4, and Grant Pugh had two hits.
LCWM (2-6) plays Friday at Maple River.
United South Central 10, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3: Blake Schroeder pitched six innings, striking out seven, in a Gopher game at Waterville.
Nick Bushlack had four hits, and Andy Krohnberg added three hits for the Rebels. Colton Quade and Jack Spizzirri each were 2 for 4.
USC (3-4) plays at home Monday against Blooming Prairie.
Martin County West 9, Madelia 2: Martin County West scored five runs in the seventh inning to win the Valley game at Madelia.
Carter Florez was 2 for 3, and Garrett Reed doubled for Madelia.
Madelia (4-6, 3-2 in Valley) plays Saturday at Renville County West.
Golf
Big Nine boys: Leo Gellert shot 69 to lead Mankato West to a first-place finish at the first round of the Big Nine championships at Owatonna.
West shot 314 to defeat Northfield by two strokes.
West’s Owen Bjork was third at 74.
East was fifth at 353, led by Carter Dean at 85 and Jake Kanzenbach and Hayden Guillemette at 87.
Wabasso 222, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 228: Ben Pearson shot 44 as the medalist in the Tomahawk Conference dual at Sanborn.
Jayden Goblish shot 47 for Wabasso.
Tri-City United Invitational: St. Peter had a team score of 372 to win the quadrangular at Montgomery Golf Course.
Waseca was second at 425, and TCU had 535. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial did not have a full team.
Waseca’s Megan Nelson was the medalist at 80. St. Peter’s Adrianna Bixby shot 88, and Audra Bixby was next at 92.
St. Peter competes in the Fairmont Invitational on Saturday.
Tennis
St. James Area 4, Pipestone Area 3: Caleb Rivera won 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to highlight the Saints’ Big South Conference victory.
Brennan Kern won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Payton Brown and Vince Brown won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Juan Castaneda and Adan Rodriguez won 7-6 (6), 6-1 at No. 3.
Track
Cougars Relays: Belle Plaine was the girls winner with 206 points, edging East by four points at Wolverton Field. Waseca took third at 151, with St. Peter fourth at 143. New Ulm was eighth at 69.
East won the 4x800-meter relay in 10:08.76 and sprint medley relay in 1:53.89.
The Cougars’ 4x100 relay won in 53.39, as did the 4x400 relay in 4:16.24. East also won the high jump, triple jump and discus.
The boys Cougar Relays will be competed Friday.
Rochester Mayo Invitational: Abby Olenius set a school record by winning the pole vault at 11-feet-2, helping Mankato West take second.
Owatonna won the girls meet with 466.5 points, while West had 453.5.
Jenna Sikel won the long jump at 16-2 1/2, and Grace Banse took first in the discus at 103-03, earning field athlete of the meet.
Mayo won the boys meet with 532 points. West was third at 385.5.
West’s 4x200 relay of Peyton Goettlicher, Jack Raverty, Blake Kirby and Owen Johnson took first in 1:32.26. Elijah Green won the long jump at 21-1/4.
Lacrosse
Northfield 13, Mankato boys 4: Joe Burns scored twice in the Big Nine match at Northfield.
Gage Schmidt and Andy Sorbo had Mankato’s other goals.
