NORTHFIELD — The Big Nine Conference boys basketball race tightened Monday as Northfield defeated Mankato East 82-72.
The Cougars still lead the Big Nine at 10-2, with Northfield tied for second at 9-3.
Brogan Madson led East with 28 points, and Carson Schweim had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gandon Gosch had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars (13-3) get a rematch with Northfield on Thursday at East.
Mankato Loyola 68, Cleveland 22: Lawson Godfrey scored 29 points for Loyola in a Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Carter Zimmerman added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Simon Morgan had eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Loyola (13-5) plays at St.Clair on Friday
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 97, Madelia 39: The Knights led 61-11 at halftime and rolled to the Valley Conference home win.
Drew Dahl scored 15 points, making four of LCWM’s 15 3-pointers. Zack Wells scored 13 points.
For Madelia, Hayden Jones scored 14 points, and Josiah DeMaris scored 12.
Madelia (3-13) plays Thursday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain. LCWM (16-1) plays at Nicollet on Thursday.
Maple River 69, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 47: Hayden Neibuhr had 27 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles in a Gopher Conference game at New Richland.
Aaron Pawlitschek added 16 points, and Mason Schirmer had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Maple River (18-2, 12-0 in Gopher) hosts Caledonia on Friday.
Martin County West 78, St. Clair 62: Austin Segal scored 13 points for the Cyclones in a Valley loss at Trimont.
Connor Whittet added 12 points for St. Clair.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 65, Medford 35: Katelin Flack scored 17 points for the Knights in a nonconference road victory.
Olivia Harazin and Lauren Cooper each scored 15 points.
LCWM (18-1) plays Mankato Loyola on Tuesday at Lake Crystal.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 79, Nicollet 44: Presley James and Katelyn Olson each scored 16 points as the Bulldogs won a nonconference game at Nicollet.
Faith Olson added 10 points for JWP (8-10).
Shannon Soost had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Nicollet.
Nicollet (9-12) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday.
Chatfield 66, Waseca 62: Kloe Wadd and Sam Azure both scored 17 points, but Waseca lost the nonconference home game.
Megan Kanewischer added 10 points for Waseca.
New Ulm 74, Tri-City United 30: Brooklyn Lewis scored 17 points to lead New Ulm in a nonconference win at home.
Daviney Dreckman added 14 points and four rebounds, and Morgan Hulke scored 12 points. Bryn Nesvold had nine points and six rebounds.
Adapted hockey
Dakota United 9, Mankato 1: Jak Okumo scored the only goal for Mankato in the loss at Franklin Elementary School.
Cordelia Emery assisted on the goal. Jacob Watson made 79 saves.
Mankato hosts South Washington on Monday at Franklin.
